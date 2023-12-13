Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview & Best Odds

Nottingham Forest are in Premier League action on Friday evening when they entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 15th December 2023

Tottenham Hotspur made a welcome return to winning ways last time out when they crushed Newcastle United to the tune of 4-1 and the North Londoners will be confident of following this up with a win over Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Steve Cooper was a man under extreme pressure following his side’s 5-0 demolition by Fulham, however the Nottingham Forest gaffer earned a stay of execution thanks to a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. Defeat at Molineux would likely have been the last straw for Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis but Cooper will be desperate to end a run of two successive home defeats when Spurs come to town for the opening Premier League game of the weekend on Friday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur ended a five-game losing run in the Premier League when they walloped Newcastle United by four goals to one at White Hart Lane on Sunday, lifting themselves to within three points of the top three in the league table as a result. The North Londoners can draw level on points with Manchester City with a win at the City Ground on Friday against a side against whom they did the double last season.

Spurs are still bearing the weight of a hefty injury list and with their doctors under pressure to get the absentees fit again, Postecoglou’s side are still vulnerable to defensive lapses. Forest aren’t usually shut out in front of their own home fans and the likelihood is that the hosts will add to the scoreline here. Cooper will need a positive showing to help him keep his job but with Spurs having been boosted by their impressive win over the Magpies, we envisage the visitors being too hot for the Tricky Trees to handle.

Back Spurs to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/4