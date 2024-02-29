Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Having lifted the EFL Cup earlier this month and edged themselves into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Liverpool will be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Injury crisis

Liverpool’s injury crisis has been proving to be anything but, Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters shining bright in the EFL Cup Final before grabbing the spotlight at Anfield in the midweek FA Cup clash with Championship side Southampton. The Reds had plenty of defending to do against Southampton but a Lewis Koumas deflected strike and a brace from Jayden Danns were enough to fire the side into the last eight of the competition where they will lock horns with Manchester United.

Precarious lead

Liverpool’s last Premier League outing ended in a 4-1 demolition of Luton Town and Klopp’s men remain firmly in control at the summit of the Premier League table. Nevertheless, theirs is a precarious lead with just a single point separating them from second-placed Manchester City and they will be mindful of the fact that they have failed to win any of their last thirteen trips to the City Ground.

Dreams extinguished

Nottingham Forest were dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United earlier this week and with their dreams of making it to Wembley well and truly extinguished, the East Midlands side can at least focus purely on their league campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men find themselves down to 17th position in the league table on account of Everton’s points deduction being amended and they sit just four points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town who enjoy a game-in-hand over the Tricky Trees.

Spoils shared

Forest have scored multiple goals in their last three league outings and Liverpool are still struggling with injuries, therefore there’s every reason to believe that this will be an evenly-fought affair. Klopp’s academy players have shined in the two cup competitions but it remains to be seen whether they can battle on three different fronts, therefore we envisage the Reds dropping two vital points here and being forced to settle for a share of the spoils in the East Midlands.

