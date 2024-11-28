Nottingham Forest entertain Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites today using the links on this page, whereupon you can guarantee yourself the very best Nottingham Forest versus Ipswich Town odds and latest Premier League free bet bonuses ahead of this weekend clash.

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 30th November 2024

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town denied Ruben Amorim a positive start to life as Manchester United manager by holding the Red Devils to a draw last time out and the Tractor Boys’ boss will be confident of getting one over on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

Positive response

Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 humbling by Arsenal last weekend was enough to send the Tricky Trees tumbling down to seventh position in the Premier League table, although the East Midlands side currently sit just three points adrift of the top four. It seemed that the international break had come at a perfect time for Forest, following their previous defeat against Newcastle United, however with his side suffering their first back-to-back losses of the campaign, manager Nuno Espírito Santo will be eager for a positive response on home soil this weekend.

Over the line

Forest’s previously solid defence has abandoned them right now, the side having conceded three times or more in two of their previous 22 league outings before doing so in each of their last two games. Nevertheless, the Tricky Trees have triumphed in each of their last four Premier League encounters with newly-promoted teams and the evidence suggests that they can get themselves over the line against Ipswich Town.

Mauling

The Tractor Boys conceded in the opening two minutes against Manchester United in their last outing and many believed that a mauling could be on the cards for the East Anglians, however Omari Hutchinson levelled matters prior to the interval and that proved to be the final scoreline. McKenna’s men remain in the bottom three in the Premier League table where they sit level on points but inferior on goal difference with fourth-bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers, however Ipswich have found the back of the net in all-but-one of their seven away games this season and there’s every chance that they will add to the scoreline here.

Successful formula

While they impressed in their performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the Tractor Boys are still searching for a successful formula in defence and they shouldn’t be pinning their hopes on taking three points in the East Midlands. That said, Forest are struggling with injuries right now in the final third and have been having issues at the back themselves recently, therefore we envisage the visitors holding out for a share of the spoils in what has the makings of a low-scoring encounter.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 7/1