Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Last time out, Arsenal suffered what could prove to be a fatal blow in their bid to overhaul Liverpool’s hefty lead at the summit of the Premier League and they will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday evening.

A challenge of mammoth proportions

It was bitter disappointment for Arsenal at the weekend when a surprise 1-0 defeat to West Ham United enabled league leaders Liverpool to open up an eleven point lead at the top of the table. Indeed, while this isn’t insurmountable by any means, realistically the Gunners face a challenge of mammoth proportions in order to overhaul the Reds’ lead and failure to beat Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening could effectively spell the end for any faint hopes that the North London side have of claiming the title. Some comfort may be taken from the fact that Mikel Arteta’s men have gone eight games unbeaten on their travels in the Premier League, however they face a tough task in this midweek trip to high-flying Forest.

Nothing for their troubles

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were involved in a seven-goal thriller at St James’ Park in their last outing but ultimately they went home with nothing for their troubles after being subjected to a 4-3 defeat by Newcastle United. On home soil, the Tricky Trees have gone seven games without defeat, their last outing at the City Ground ending in a 7-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion. Forest remain in third position in the league standings and clearly they will be desperate to hold onto this lofty place and claim a Champions League berth, however they have the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United breathing down their necks.

Defensive catastrophe

Forest experienced a defensive catastrophe on Tyneside at the weekend but they enjoy home comforts for this midweek outing and are up against an Arsenal outfit with a less destructive attack than the Magpies. Defensively, Arsenal have been pretty tight throughout the season and there’s every chance that they can keep Forest at bay here, however we expect the visitors’ ravaged attack to once again come up short in what has the makings of being a goal-less draw.

Back a goal-less draw at best odds of 9/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers

Match Betting Odds

Match Result:

Nottingham Forest: 3/1

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal: 1/1

First Goalscorer:

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal): 11/2

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal): 6/1

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal): 13/2

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): 7/1

Ismael Kabia (Nottingham Forest): 7/1

Raheem Sterling (Arsenal): 7/1

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal): 15/2

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest): 15/2

Mikel Merino (Arsenal): 17/2

No Goalscorer: 10/1

Anytime Goalscorer:

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal): 2/1

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal): 13/5

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): 14/5

Ismael Kabia (Nottingham Forest): 14/5

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal): 3/1

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest): 3/1

Raheem Sterling (Arsenal): 3/1

Mikel Merino (Arsenal): 7/2

Correct Score:

Nottingham Forest 1-0: 12/1

Nottingham Forest 2-1: 14/1

Nottingham Forest 2-0: 25/1

Nottingham Forest 3-1: 40/1

Nottingham Forest 3-2: 50/1

Draw 1-1: 7/1

Draw 0-0: 10/1

Draw 2-2: 20/1

Draw 3-3: 75/1

Draw 4-4: 450/1

Arsenal 1-0: 13/2

Arsenal 2-0: 15/2

Arsenal 2-1: 17/2

Arsenal 3-0: 14/1

Arsenal 3-1: 16/1

Win to Nil:

Nottingham Forest: 7/1

Arsenal: 11/4

Both Teams to Score:

Yes: 4/5

No: 1/1

Handicap Betting:

Nottingham Forest +1: 5/4

Arsenal -1: 11/4

Half-Time/Full-Time: