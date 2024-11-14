Northern Ireland entertain Belarus in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Northern Ireland versus Belarus odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Northern Ireland v Belarus Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Northern Ireland sit in pole position in League C Group 3 after four rounds of fixtures and on Friday evening they lock horns with a Belarus side which sit just one point behind them in second position.

Hat-trick hero

It took Northern Ireland a little over half an hour to storm into a 3-0 lead against Bulgaria in their most recent UEFA Nations League outing and the final 5-0 scoreline included a hat-trick from Isaac Price. In their previous ten games, Michael O’Neil’s men had found the back of the net just nine times although they have impressed in this season’s competition with just a single defeat from their four group matches. Indeed, the Green and White Army have been strong on home soil with wins in each of their last Nations League games at Windsor Park along with no goals conceded along the way.

Unbeaten

Belarus were expected to get the better of group minnows Luxembourg in their last Nations League outing but in the end they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils, while they were held to a goal-less draw in their last meeting with Northern Ireland in October. Carlos Alos’s men are unbeaten in their last four with three draws coming their way during that run, however they have suffered defeat in three of their last five in this tournament away from home.

Strong on home soil

Indeed, it’s hard to see how the visitors can achieve a positive result and with Northern Ireland being particularly strong in front of their own home support, we’ll be siding firmly with the hosts to claim all three points on Friday evening and a clean sheet into the bargain

Back Northern Ireland to win-to-nil at best odds of 7/6