Nigel Farage Election Odds: Odds slashed on Reform leader becoming PM

The 2024 General Election is fast approaching and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and check out the very best Nigel Farage election odds now that the Reform UK leader has announced his intention to stand.

Nigel Farage has made a dramatic u-turn and announced his intention to stand in the 2024 General Election which takes place in just over one months’ time.

Odds on Farage becoming next PM slashed comprehensively

Having announced that he will stand in the 2024 General Election, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has had the odds on him becoming the next UK Prime Minister slashed comprehensively. The former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star will contest the General Election as a Reform UK candidate for Clacton, Essex and this will be his eighth attempt to become an MP.

Keir Starmer massive favourite

Despite the entry of Farage, Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer is massive favourite to be next in 10 Downing Street at a best price of just 1/20, an implied probability of 95.2%, while Rishi Sunak is best odds of 10/1 to remain as Prime Minister.

Third favourite

Having been priced as high as 81/1 just two days ago, some bookies go as low as 22/1 on Farage to become the next PM. Indeed, despite announcing his intention to stand just two days ago, the Reform UK leader is third favourite to become the next Prime Minister and he has overtaken the likes of Ed Davey, Priti Patel and Penny Mordaunt in the market.

The 2024 General Election is scheduled to take place on 4th July, 2024 and the Labour Party are expected to win an outright majority.