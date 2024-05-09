Next Sunderland Manager Odds: Who’s next in line at the Stadium of Light?

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Sunderland are still searching for a new permanent manager and as such, now is a great time to check out the best Next Sunderland Manager odds and free bet offers which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Next Sunderland Manager Odds: Who’s next in line at the Stadium of Light?

The 2023/24 Championship campaign was one of disappointment for Sunderland who finished in 16th position in the league table.

Unpopular decision

Far from challenging for promotion to the Premier League as many envisaged, Sunderland finished the season just six points clear of the relegation zone in 16th position, a thoroughly disappointing outcome for a side which had genuine pre-season ambitions for promotion. With the side sitting just outside the play-off places, the club hierarchy made the unpopular decision to dispense with the services of Tony Mowbray in December and he was replaced with former Rangers boss Michael Beale who lasted a mere twelve games in the role until he too was let go in February. Since then, the Black Cats have failed to find a suitable replacement but two names have been attracting plenty of attention of late.

High hopes

Sunderland have long been admirers of Will Still and the Reims boss is favourite to take charge at the Stadium of Light. The Wearside club attempted to lure him to the north-east after sacking Mowvray but an agreement couldn’t be reached on that occasion, however following the news that the Englishman has left Reims with immediate effect, hopes are high at the Sunderland that he can be tempted to make it his next destination. The bookies go a best price of 3/1 that he gets the gig at Wearside.

Fierce competition

Hull have also been linked with Still and the East Yorkshire club will give Sunderland some fierce competition in the battle to secure his signature, however the other name at the top end of the ‘Next Sunderland Manager’ market is a man who Hull have just let go, none other than Liam Rosenior. He knows Sunderland very well due to the fact that he played for them for four years between 1987 and 1991. His sacking by the Tigers was deemed fairly harsh given that the side finished a respectable seventh in the Championship at the close of the season. Rosenior is a best price of 4/1 to become the next permanent manager at the Stadium of Light.

Next Sunderland Manager Best Odds

3/1 – William Still

4/1 – Laim Rosenior

12/1 – Paul Heckingbottom

12/1 – Danny Rohl

14/1 – Alex Rae

14/1 – Julian Sable