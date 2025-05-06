Next Prime Minister Odds: Nigel Farage Favourite for Number Ten

Could Nigel Farage Really Be Prime Minister by 2029? Stranger Things Have Happened

In the unpredictable theatre of British politics, where nothing seems entirely impossible anymore (remember the lettuce outlasting a Prime Minister?), the latest twist may just be the most extraordinary yet. Yes, Nigel Farage—once dismissed as the eternal outsider, the political pantomime villain turned broadcaster—might genuinely have a path to becoming Prime Minister by 2029.

The headline number from last week’s local elections is deceptively simple: 30 per cent. That figure, estimated by polling guru Sir John Curtice for the BBC, represents what Reform UK’s vote share would have looked like had elections taken place across all of Great Britain. While it may not sound revolutionary at first blush, it is the number that should keep both Labour and Conservative strategists awake at night.

Thirty Per Cent: The Magic Number

Once a party reaches around 30 per cent of the national vote, the once-cruel first-past-the-post system can suddenly start working in their favour rather than mercilessly against them. On Thursday, Reform UK didn’t just break through that barrier—they blasted past it, winning a parliamentary by-election, two mayoralties, and an eye-watering 677 local council seats.

The implications are enormous. In our peculiar two-party system that now awkwardly houses five or six serious contenders, a party capturing 30 per cent can, in theory, sweep a general election. We need look no further than Labour’s triumph just last year, when Keir Starmer’s party clinched a landslide majority with a mere 35 per cent of the vote.

As the results rolled in, Farage declared, “Today marks the end of two-party politics – it is finished.” A bold proclamation, but not entirely accurate. What seems more likely is that Reform UK may become one of the two dominant forces, replacing the Conservatives rather than dismantling the two-party structure itself.

A Grim Night for the Tories

The despair in Conservative circles was palpable. As Reform’s council seat tally surged, the Tories’ own count plummeted almost in perfect mirror image. They lost two-thirds of their seats—a political bloodbath if ever there was one. For the first time, some Tory MPs faced the chilling realisation that they were watching not a protest vote but a grim foretelling of their possible extinction at the next general election.

Farage’s critics have long accused him of crying wolf, warning of a realignment that never seemed to materialise. Yet this time, the growling beast might actually be at the door—and it could well be led by Farage himself.

Labour’s Red Line – and Reform’s Broader Reach

It’s worth noting that Reform UK did not just siphon off disgruntled Tory voters. The party made inroads in traditional Labour areas too, outpacing Starmer’s troops in places like Runcorn, Hull, Doncaster and Durham. Nevertheless, Farage remains a far greater existential threat to the Conservatives than to Labour. The Labour Party enjoys a loyal core vote unlikely ever to flirt with Farage’s populist charms. The Conservatives, however, find no such safety net beneath their shrinking base.

One person who certainly noticed the local election carnage was Liz Truss. Watching the BBC ticker as seat after seat flipped from Tory blue to Reform turquoise, she seized her phone and fired off a characteristically defiant tweet. According to Truss, “the system has become more powerful and has been captured by leftist, globalist ideology.” She suggested the only route to success was to “take on the system.”

Her not-so-subtle overture to Farage was clear. After all, he once praised her infamous 2022 mini-Budget as “the best Conservative Budget since 1986.” Truss has reportedly held discreet conversations with certain figures in Reform circles, angling for a role in what she clearly believes is the winning team.

Farage’s Political Instincts—and the Perils of Poisoned Chalices

But if Truss hopes for a call-up to Team Farage, she may be waiting a while. Despite the occasional temptation to collect political castaways, Farage has grown canny. He knows that aligning with politicians who carry electoral toxicity—Truss chief among them—could damage his carefully cultivated insurgent image.

Keir Starmer, never one to miss an opportunity, even shoehorned a cheeky (and inaccurate) reference to Truss becoming Farage’s “new top adviser” into a recent PMQs session, fully aware of the reputational booby trap such an alliance would represent. Farage, to his credit, seems acutely aware of the dangers.

Gone are the days when his campaigns were dismissed as chaotic, amateurish affairs destined to implode under the weight of internal squabbling. Reform UK’s recent operation was slick, disciplined and notably more professional than its predecessors—Ukip, the Brexit Party, and even early Reform UK efforts. Critics who once comforted themselves with predictions of inevitable infighting now face a more serious, battle-hardened opponent.

Starmer’s Careful Response – and Looming Challenges

To be fair to Labour, Starmer struck the right note in the wake of Thursday’s results. Rather than brushing them off as a typical mid-term protest, he issued a sober statement through The Times, assuring voters: “We get it.” He outlined key priorities—putting more money in people’s pockets, reducing NHS waiting times, and tackling immigration.

The trouble is, those promises will be extremely difficult to keep. With Europe edging towards recession, the war in Ukraine draining resources, and Britain’s public finances still a mess after the most significant tax hike since the early 1990s, delivering on any ambitious domestic agenda will be a Herculean task.

The NHS, that eternal political headache, seems to take one step forward only to stumble ten steps back. And as for the small boats crisis? Even Starmer himself seems unsure how to address the issue any better than Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson before him.

A Glimpse of 2029 – and Why It’s Not So Far-Fetched

As votes were tallied and pundits scrambled for explanations, it became clear that Reform UK isn’t merely poised to displace the Conservatives as Britain’s main opposition party. If current trends continue—and that is admittedly a significant “if”—Farage could be within striking distance of Downing Street itself by 2029.

Speculating on the precise mechanics of a future general election is always a fraught exercise. Political winds shift, parties implode and reinvent themselves, and new crises emerge. But one thing is certain: a party consistently polling at or above 30 per cent under first-past-the-post doesn’t just play the role of spoiler—it can win.

If Reform maintains its current momentum, or even builds upon it, Farage could easily emerge as Prime Minister. Stranger things have happened. Remember, just a few years ago, the idea of Boris Johnson leading a landslide government seemed outlandish too.

So, whether you’re a believer, a sceptic, or just enjoy the spectacle of British politics turning itself inside out, the coming years promise to be anything but dull. Keep your eyes on the polls—and perhaps a small flutter on the side.