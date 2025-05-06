Next Pope Odds: Who is leading the betting ahead of the papal conclave?

Update: 06.05.24

The eyes of the world will soon turn to the Sistine Chapel, where 133 cardinals are set to embark on a sacred (and occasionally suspenseful) mission: selecting the next leader of the Catholic Church. As of Wednesday, 7th May 2025, the College of Cardinals will begin the closely-guarded process that will ultimately reveal who will don the white cassock and step onto St Peter’s balcony as the next Pope.

For punters, historians, and the faithful alike, the burning question remains—who will it be? And perhaps more importantly for the betting public, who offers the best value? If you fancy a flutter, the leading bookmakers currently have some tempting new customer offers, most notably: Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets with William Hill – ideal for those who think divine intervention might just boost their returns.

A Modern Conclave: Fewer Europeans, More Global Voices

In a first for the Catholic Church, fewer than half of the voting cardinals hail from Europe. This shift reflects the Church’s increasingly global congregation and has set the stage for a potential groundbreaking choice. Among the frontrunners is a candidate who could become the first African Pope in 1,500 years—a milestone that would mark a significant departure from recent European papacies.

Until the white smoke rises, the cardinals will be cloistered within the Vatican walls, staying at Casa Santa Marta. With no mobile phones, no social media, and certainly no peeking at the latest betting odds, they will deliberate until a two-thirds majority can be reached. History tells us that these decisions can drag on—one conclave famously lasted almost three years—but more recent selections, such as Pope Francis, were wrapped up in just two days.

The Frontrunners According to the Betting Markets

Pietro Parolin: The Favourite with the Bookies and the Bishops

The man leading the betting—and many believe, the race itself—is Pietro Parolin. At 11/4, his implied chance stands at 27%.

Parolin is currently the Vatican’s Secretary of State, effectively serving as the Pope’s right-hand man or, to put it in secular terms, the “prime minister” of the Holy See. Having worked closely with Pope Francis since 2014, he’s developed a reputation as a pragmatic diplomat with a deep understanding of the Church’s complex inner workings.

His influence has been felt worldwide, particularly in navigating thorny issues like Vatican-China relations and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Parolin is widely seen as a steady hand who would likely maintain the reformist course charted by Pope Francis, while also focusing on strengthening the Church’s international relationships. For those betting on a safe, experienced candidate with broad support inside the Curia, Parolin is the obvious choice.

Luis Antonio Tagle: The People’s Prince from the Philippines

Not far behind in the betting stakes is Luis Antonio Tagle, offered at 7/2, which gives him an implied probability of 22%.

Tagle, aged 67, represents a modern, inclusive vision for the Church. Often compared to Pope Francis—some affectionately call him the “Asian Francis”—Tagle has long advocated for a more compassionate, welcoming approach to those often marginalised within the Church.

His past roles include Archbishop of Manila, and he now holds a crucial Vatican position overseeing evangelisation. Known for his warmth and eloquence, Tagle resonates not only with the hierarchy but also with the broader laity, particularly in Asia and the developing world. Should he ascend to the papacy, it would signal a clear shift towards a globally-minded Church, one focused on social justice, humility, and outreach to those on the fringes.

Peter Turkson: The Trailblazer from Ghana

At 7/1 and carrying an implied 13% probability, Peter Turkson is another name attracting both theological interest and betting action.

Turkson, hailing from Ghana, has become a prominent voice within the Church on issues like climate change, economic inequality, and conflict resolution. His past role as Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has made him a key figure in promoting the Church’s social mission.

A Turkson papacy would not only mark the first African Pope in a millennium and a half, but it would also reinforce the Church’s commitment to social justice and environmental stewardship. For punters seeking a more daring (yet entirely plausible) wager, Turkson could deliver divine dividends.

The Election Process: White Smoke and Waiting Games

While punters will be glued to odds trackers, the cardinals will be, quite literally, incommunicado. The conclave process forbids any outside contact, so even the most tech-savvy bishops won’t be checking their smartphones for the latest shifts in the market.

Ballots are cast in secret, burned after each round of voting. Black smoke signals inconclusive results, while white smoke heralds the election of a new Pope. Cue the cheers of the faithful—and, no doubt, the groans or elation of those who’ve placed a cheeky wager.

The Global Shift: Europe’s Waning Grip

The diminishing European share of the electorate is a notable trend. It mirrors the changing demographics of the Catholic Church, which now sees growth concentrated in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This has fuelled speculation that the next Pope may well come from outside Europe—possibly even from regions once considered peripheral in papal politics.

Of course, while geography matters, the cardinals are ultimately looking for a leader who can both preserve Church tradition and meet the challenges of modernity. A difficult balancing act, but one these seasoned men of faith are prepared to navigate.

The Bookmaker’s Perspective: A Holy Market Indeed

While the betting public watches with anticipation, bookmakers are having a field day. The next Pope market has become an unlikely favourite for political and novelty punters alike.

As mentioned, William Hill’s Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets is perfect for those with a nose for ecclesiastical betting—or even those simply enjoying the spectacle of spiritual meets statistical probability. Just remember, divine intervention is not a reliable betting strategy (though some might disagree).

Faith, Fortune, and a New Future

By the time the white smoke rises above the Vatican rooftops, a new chapter in Catholic history will have begun. Whether it’s the seasoned diplomat Parolin, the beloved and inclusive Tagle, or the social justice champion Turkson, the new Pope will face both age-old and entirely modern challenges.

For those placing bets—or just watching the proceedings unfold—this conclave is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in living memory. With Europe’s dominance fading and global voices rising, the 2025 conclave could deliver surprises every bit as profound as its predecessors.

23.04.25

Church Enters Period of Mourning Following Pope Francis’ Death

The Catholic Church has entered a solemn new chapter following the death of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The pontiff died at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican shortly after being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he had been treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

His passing brings to a close a 12-year papacy noted for its humility, progressive reform, and a resolute focus on social justice. Francis had contended with ongoing respiratory problems in recent years, leading to a number of cancelled appearances and medical interventions.

Amid concerns about his health, quiet preparations had already begun within the Vatican, particularly with the Holy Year due to conclude on 6 January 2026.

Conclave Approaches as Cardinals Prepare to Vote

With the papal office now vacant, attention has swiftly turned to the process of electing a successor. The College of Cardinals will soon gather in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, where a two-thirds majority is required to select the next pope.

Several names have already emerged as leading contenders, including Luis Antonio Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, Peter Turkson, Pietro Parolin, and Peter Erdo.

Parolin Leads the Field in Early Betting

At present, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State since 2013, heads the betting. With best odds of 15/8 via William Hill, his implied probability of succession stands at 35%. The 70-year-old is widely viewed as a bridge between tradition and modernity, offering diplomatic nous and theological moderation in equal measure.

Parolin has long been considered closely aligned with Pope Francis’ vision, and his steady hand in Vatican diplomacy makes him a leading contender to ensure a smooth continuation of the Church’s recent direction. Since Francis’ death, over 30% of all bets placed via Bellbet.com have been on Parolin.

Tagle Remains a Strong Progressive Option

Second favourite in the market is Luis Antonio Tagle, priced at 3/1, having drifted slightly from 13/5 earlier in the week. The 67-year-old Filipino cardinal has garnered support for his inclusive outlook, particularly regarding marginalised communities.

Tagle is widely seen as a champion of evangelical outreach, and his leadership would represent a powerful statement about the Church’s future, especially as Catholicism continues to expand across Asia.

Despite being some way behind Parolin in the betting, Tagle remains the preferred choice for many who hope to see Pope Francis’ progressive legacy carried forward.

Scola and Turkson on the Periphery

Cardinal Angelo Scola, once tipped as a leading candidate during the 2013 conclave, has faded significantly in the latest market. Now 83, Scola has surpassed the voting age of 80, making his election by the cardinal-electors highly unlikely. While Church law does not explicitly prevent the selection of a non-cardinal, such instances are exceptionally rare.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson, currently priced at 10/1, remains a respected figure within the Vatican and beyond. Known for his strong advocacy on issues such as climate change and economic justice, the 76-year-old is regarded as a potential unifier across the global Church. However, his age may count against him in a field that increasingly looks towards youth and longevity.

A Crucial Decision Awaits the Church

As the Church prepares for one of its most solemn and significant rites, speculation will continue to swirl over who will lead it into a new era. Whether the conclave opts for continuity, reform, or a symbolic global shift, the decision will have profound implications for the direction of Catholicism in the decades ahead.