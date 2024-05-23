Next Norwich City Manager Betting Odds

Norwich City are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of David Wagner and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Norwich City odds which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

David Wagner was dismissed by Championship side Norwich City on the back of the side’s 4-0 thrashing by Leeds United in the second leg of the play-off semi-final and the club are now hunting for a suitable replacement.

Smashed to pieces

Norwich City enjoyed an excellent second half of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, the Canaries hauling themselves up from 17th position into the play-offs, but having held Leeds United to a goal-less draw in their semi-final first leg at Carrow Road, the East Anglians were smashed to pieces in the return leg at Elland Road, resulting in the surprise sacking of Wagner.

Odds slashed

As things stand, Johannes Hoff Thorup is the man deemed most likely to replace Wagner in the dugout at a best price of 5/4 (lowest odds 4/7) according to the leading UK bookmakers , the odds on the FC Nordsjaelland manager taking the reins being slashed from around 16/1 over the past couple of days.

Differing opinion

Second in the betting at odds of 4/1 is former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior who was dismissed by the Tigers earlier in the month after the side failed to make it into the play-offs by a mere three points. Rosenior’s sacking was apparently due to a differing opinion over the style of play and he was in the middle of a contract lasting until 2026.

Leading contender

Next in the market at a best price of 8/1 is Will Still who was one of the leading contenders for the vacant Hull City hot-seat, however that club is now on the verge of appointing German manager Tim Walter. Still has departed from Reims having steered the side to an eleventh-place finish in the French top-flight.