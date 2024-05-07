Next Manchester United Manager Betting Odds

Many believe that Man United boss Erik Ten Hag is living on borrowed time and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim the best Manchester United betting odds and free bet offers.

Next Manchester United Manager Betting Odds

Many believe that Erik Ten Hag will soon be on his way out of Old Trafford and the pressure has certainly increased on the beleaguered manager following his side’s 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace in their last outing.

Out of the door

Following Manchester United’s thumping by Crystal Palace yesterday (Monday, 6th May), the bookmakers have slashed the odds on manager Erik Ten Hag being dismissed before the end of the season to just 9/2 and should the Red Devils gaffer find himself out of the door, who will be his replacement?

Possible replacements

On the back of the defeat to the Eagles, punters have been busy throwing themselves behind Thomas Tuchel to take the hot-seat at Old Trafford. Having been seen as something of an outsider for the Old Trafford position, the odds on Tuchel taking the reins has been slashed from 12/1 to a best price of just 5/2 over the past couple of months. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss leads other potential contenders Gareth Southgate (best price 9/2), Graham Potter (best price 6/1) and Roberto De Zerbi (best price 11/1) as possible replacements for Ten Hag.

Fate sealed

There’s every possibility that Erik Ten Hag’s fate at Old Trafford has been sealed on the back of yesterday’s defeat in South London and while the bookies go odds-on that there will be no managerial casualties between now and the end of the season, in the event that there is actually a sacking or departure, the most likely man to walk out of the door is deemed to be Ten Hag.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

5/2 – Thomas Tuchel

9/2 – Gareth Southgate

6/1 – Graham Potter

11/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

12/1 – Zinedine Zidane