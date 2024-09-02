Manchester United go deeper into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with Erik Ten Hag still in the hot-seat and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim the best next Manchester United betting odds and free bet offers.

Next Manchester United Manager Betting Odds

*Odds correct as of 2nd September, 2024

Update: 02.09.24

Erik ten Hag is still in the hot-seat at Old Trafford but on the back of a poor start to the campaign, the chances are that he may not be there for much longer.

Manchester United’s poor start to the season continued at the weekend when they were thumped 3-0 at home to arch-rivals Liverpool in what was a thoroughly incompetent display by the home side. Erik ten Hag, despite being retained as manager, is surely now on a sticky wicket and a couple more poor results could prove to be the final straw. The leading betting sites for football go as low as 2/1 that Ten Hag becomes the first top-flight managerial casualty of the season and if this proves to be the case, many names have been linked with the position.

Foremost amongst these is former England boss Gareth Southgate at odds as low as 7/4 (best price 4/1). Southgate took the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals prior to leaving his post earlier this year and he is currently favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford in the event that Ten Hag moves elsewhere.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy is another leading contender to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford at odds as low as 3/1 (best price 4/1). The Dutchman is currently assistant at Manchester United and reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may consider appointing him as manager if United’s poor start to the campaign continues. Other notable contenders for the position include Thomas Tuchel (9/1), Kieran McKenna (10/1), Mauricio Pochettino (14/1), Roberto De Zerbi (20/1) and Graham Potter (25/1).

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

4/1 – Gareth Southgate

4/1 – Ruud Van Nistelrooy

9/1 – Thomas Tuchel

10/1 – Kieran McKenna

14/1 – Mauricio Pochettino

20/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

25/1 – Graham Potter

25/1 – Thomas Frank

Update: 20.08.24

Erik Ten Hag has a new contract in place which could see him stay at Manchester United until June 2026, however will he last that long?

Manchester United got their 2024/25 Premier League campaign off to a decent if unspectacular start with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday evening, Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench and breaking the deadlock with just three minutes left on the clock. This was a thoroughly unconvincing display by the Red Devils and while manager Erik Ten Hag has almost two years left on his contract, the bookmakers make him one of the favourites to become the first managerial casualty of the season.

Should Ten Hag be dismissed as Manchester United boss in the coming weeks or months, then who will replace him? Former England boss Gareth Southgate has been installed as firm favourite to succeed Ten Hag as Red Devils boss should the latter leave Old Trafford. Southgate took the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals before handing in his resignation and the bookmakers price him at best odds of 9/4 to move into the Manchester United hot-seat should it become available.

Next in the betting to be next Manchester United manager is Mauricio Pochettino, the former Chelsea boss a best price of 5/1 to take the reins at Old Trafford. Ruud Van Nistelrooy comes in next at 6/1 while Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel are the only other contenders at single figures at best odds of 8/1 and 9/1 respectively.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

9/4 – Gareth Southgate

5/1 – Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 – Ruud Van Nistelrooy

8/1 – Kieran McKenna

9/1 – Thomas Tuchel

Update: 16.07.24

Following much speculation that Erik Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford would come to an end at the close of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the Dutchman will still be in charge of the Red Devils at the start of the new season. Nevertheless, there is still much interest as to whom might replace him should he leave in the near future.

The Red Devils were thoroughly disappointing in 2023/24 and while they made it into European competition on the back of their unexpected FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City, they finished in eighth position in the final Premier League table. Indeed, had they failed to win any silverware whatsoever, then it might well have been a completely different story for Ten Hag but we are where we are and the Dutchman will lead the side out in their first league game of the new season.

Nevertheless, there are still questions surrounding his managerial capabilities and as such, interest in who might succeed him in the Old Trafford hot-seat continues unabated. Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is 10/3 favourite to replace Ten Hag in the event that the latter finds himself out of a job, the Argentinian having been controversially sacked by Chelsea despite the side hitting good form towards the end of the season.

England boss Gareth Southgate is next in the betting at a best price of 4/1, the Three Lions boss taking his men to the final of Euro 2024 where they lost 2-1 to Spain. Roberto De Zerbi comes in next at a best price of 6/1 while Kieran McKenna and Thomas Tuchel complete the top top five in the market at odds of 8/1 and 9/1 respectively.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

10/3 – Mauricio Pochettino

4/1 – Gareth Southgate

6/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

8/1 – Kieran McKenna

9/1 – Thomas Tuchel

Update: 12.06.24

To the surprise of many, it seems as though Erik Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is secure and he will remain with the club into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Following a post-season review by the Manchester United hierarchy, Erik Ten Hag is to stay on as manager and talks are continuing with regard to an extension of his contract which will be entering its final season. The review was conducted immediately following the FA Cup Final victory over Manchester City, a game after which Ten Hag was expected to be dismissed whatever the final outcome.

Instead, the 2-1 win at Wembley allowed club bosses to approach the post-season review in a much more positive mood and ‘constructive conversations’ between Ten Hag and the club hierarchy have taken place based on the review. It is understood that all eventualities and options were discussed fully and the overwhelming preference for all parties involved was that Erik Ten Hag should remain in the dugout for the new campaign, with the possibility of extending his contract beyond 2024/25.

Understandably, Ten Hag is more than happy with this outcome although reports suggest that he was growing impatient at the amount of time that the club had taken to reach their conclusion.

Update: 06.06.24

Having finished a disappointing eighth at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Manchester United secured for themselves a European place for next season by winning the FA Cup. Nevertheless, Erik Ten Hag faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and many believe that a new manager will be in the dug-out for the start of next season.

There’s every chance that Manchester United will soon dispense with the services of Erik Ten Hag, the Dutchman having just returned from holiday and as yet unsure as to whether he will be in charge of the Red Devils for a third campaign. Apparently, Thomas Tuchel is no longer an option with regard to a replacement for Ten Hag while former favourite Mauricio Pochettino has given way to another surprise contender at the top of the ‘Next Manchester United Manager’ betting market.

Not for the first time, Gareth Southgate has been linked with a move away from the national side to Old Trafford. The Three Lions boss will come to the end of his contract with the FA after Euro 2024 and many believe that he will call time at that point. There’s been no shortage of background chatter with regard to Southgate being the man that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants at Old Trafford but while there’s little to suggest that he will be the next Manchester United boss, there’s equally nothing to suggest that he would turn down the job if it were offered to him.

Whatever the outcome in Germany, it’s fair to say that Southgate has been a decent England manager but it’s also fair to say that he has been lucky in some respects. He has been blessed with an excellent generation of players and he has also been blessed with some relatively straightforward tournament runs. Either way, the Three Lions under Southgate have performed well in the games presented to them and they have almost taken full advantage of the opportunities coming their way, however silverware hasn’t been forthcoming and irrespective of what happens in the coming weeks, there’s a good chance that Southgate won’t be England manager after the summer.

The leading bookmakers make Southgate favourite to become next Manchester United boss at a best price of 4/1 and it’s fair to say that he would manage to pull together a team which have looked completely devoid of even the faintest idea over the past few months. Southgate probably isn’t the best tactician around but there’s no doubt that he will help improve the dynamics and ethos of the Manchester United dressing room, especially so given that he picked the Three Lions off the floor after the challenges of Euro 2016 and took them to a position where every team member wears the shirt with pride.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

4/1 – Gareth Southgate

9/2 – Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

11/1 – Kieran McKenna

14/1 – Thomas Tuchel

Update: 06.06.24

Following on from a thoroughly disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Manchester United might soon be in the market for a new market with Erik Ten Hag’s future far from certain.

Is Erik Ten Hag living on borrowed time at Manchester United? Many believe so and it would certainly surprise no-one were the club hierarchy to decide that the time is right for a change at the top. The question is, who would take charge in the event that Erik Ten Hag is dismissed? The most likely candidate seems to be Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino parted company with Chelsea soon after the end of last season, the Argentinian having spent just twelve months with the club. He led the Blues to a top six finish to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and a place in European competition for next season but following clashes with club bosses over squad management and strategy, he parted ways with the West London outfit two days after the last game of the season.

Pochettino is firm favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United at best odds of 13/8 (lowest price 10/11) while another former Chelsea manager is also very much in the frame, namely Thomas Tuchel who is currently second favourite to be named as next Red Devils boss at best odds of 6/1 (lowest odds 9/4). Considered to be one of the best football coaches in the world, Tuchel was most recently manager of Bayern Munich and he won the Champions League in his debit season with Chelsea in 2021.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

(Correct as of Thursday, 6th June 2024)

13/8 – Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 – Thomas Tuchel

9/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

10/1 – Kieran McKenna

12/1 – Gareth Southgate

Next Manager Betting

Update: 29.05.24

Despite beating rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final last weekend, Manchester United are still expected to dispense with the services of manager Erik Ten Hag before the end of the week.

It is understood that Manchester United are on the verge of letting manager Erik Ten Hag go, the Dutchman expected to be sacked by the club following what has been a thoroughly underwhelming league campaign. There was growing expectations that Ten Hag would stay at Old Trafford on the back of the FA Cup Final win over Manchester City last weekend and the 54-year-old has received an increasing groundswell of support from supporters on the back of the Wembley victory.

Nevertheless, sources state that the United hierarchy are more likely to sack Erik Ten Hag than not when they undertake a full review of the club’s 2023/24 Premier League campaign. This would clearly mean the appointment of a new boss ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and apparently talks are already underway between the club and potential candidates.

At the time of writing, Mauricio Pochettino remains favourite amongst the leading football betting sites to succeed Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams, while Roberto De Zerbi is still a leading contender. Kieran McKenna seems to be completely out of contention given that he is on the verge of signing a new contract with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Ten Hag enjoyed a solid start to life at Old Trafford and he steered the Red Devils to a top three finish at the end of his first season in charge. The victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup Final masked what was otherwise a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, the side finishing in eighth position in the league table.

Update: 28.05.24

The betting market for ‘Next Manchester United Manager’ has been turned on its head following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from Chelsea and the former Blues boss is favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford in the event of Erik ten Hag leaving the Red Devils.

Erik Ten Hag is clinging onto his position as Manchester United manager but the chances are that he will be replaced in the weeks ahead. The Red Devils have endured a thoroughly miserable campaign which could have denied them the chance to participate in European competition next season were it not for the side’s FA Cup Final win over Manchester City last weekend. Should Ten Hag leave for pastures new, Mauricio Pochettino is very much in the frame to replace him.

The Argentinian was involved in a two-horse race with Erik Ten Hag for the Manchester United position two years ago but the club hierarchy were swayed with the latter’s in-depth knowledge of United and his proposals for turning things around. The Dutchman had a relatively successful first season in the Old Trafford dugout with a top three finish in the Premier League and victory in the Carabao Cup final. Nevertheless, things went into reverse during 2023/24 and even an FA Cup Final victory may not be enough to save Ten Hag his job.

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is firm favourite to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United with some bookies going as low as Evens on this eventuality (best price 2/1), while Three Lions manager gareth Southgate is a 7/1 shot alongside former favourite Thomas Tuchel at the same odds.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

(Correct as of Tuesday, 28th May 2024)

13/8 – Mauricio Pochettino

11/2 – Roberto De Zerbi

6/1 – Thomas Tuchel

6/1 – Kieran McKenna

Update: 20.05.24

Many believe that Erik Ten Hag will soon be on his way out of Old Trafford and the pressure has certainly increased on the beleaguered manager following some disappointing results.

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign has now drawn to a close and while Manchester United finished their league season on a high with a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Red Devils failed to claim a European berth. Clearly they will hope to make amends for this by lifting the FA Cup in their next outing but failure to achieve this will see Erik Ten Hag’s men absent from the European scene next term.

As such, the pressure is very much on Ten Hag who has claimed that United are in a “better position” than they were twelve months ago. Injuries have been a factor in the side’s disappointing finish to the season but these by themselves really can’t account for United’s alarming drop in results and performances. Other managers have dealt with multiple injury absentees far better than Ten Hag who has failed to devise a solid alternative plan.

The stark fact is that a side with the most expensively assembled squad and highest wage bill has finished a lowly eighth position in the league table and this is unacceptable. Ten Hag may survive for the time being but surely the club bosses will be thinking hard about how to progress during the summer months.

Should Ten Hag be shown the door, then Thomas Tuchel remains the man deemed most likely to replace him at Old Trafford at a best price of 7/2, while Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi complete the top three in the betting at 9/2 and 5/1 respectively.

Update: 16.05.24

The pressure was lifted slightly on Erik Ten Hag’s shoulders when his troops edged past Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford last night, this positive result coming on the back of a three-game winless run during which time only a single point had been collected. Nevertheless, many believe that Erik Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close and with an absence of European football looking likely for next season (depending on the FA Cup Final result), there is every chance that there will be a new face in the dug-out for 2024/25.

As things stand, Thomas Tuchel remains favourite to take the reins as next Manchester United manager, however a new name has entered the frame, none-other than Brentford boss Thomas Frank. Frank managed to steer his West London charges clear of relegation this term, despite missing his star striker Ivan Toney and struggling with a season-long injury crisis. The Danish manager was priced at around 25/1 yesterday to be named Ten Hag’s successor but since then his price has been slashed and is now as low as 5/1 (best odds 7/1).

The odds on Tuchel taking charge of the Red Devils has drifted to a best price of 7/2 (from 5/2 last week) but some firms have him priced as low as 7/4 in the market. Gareth Southgate remains second in the betting at a best price of 9/2 while Frank moves into the top three in the betting, ahead of Kieran McKenna and Graham Potter at best odds of 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

7/2 – Thomas Tuchel

9/2 – Gareth Southgate

7/1 – Thomas Frank

10/1 – Kieran McKenna

12/1 – Graham Potter

07.05.24

Following Manchester United’s thumping by Crystal Palace yesterday (Monday, 6th May), the bookmakers have slashed the odds on manager Erik Ten Hag being dismissed before the end of the season to just 9/2 and should the Red Devils gaffer find himself out of the door, who will be his replacement?

On the back of the defeat to the Eagles, punters have been busy throwing themselves behind Thomas Tuchel to take the hot-seat at Old Trafford. Having been seen as something of an outsider for the Old Trafford position, the odds on Tuchel taking the reins has been slashed from 12/1 to a best price of just 5/2 over the past couple of months. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss leads other potential contenders Gareth Southgate (best price 9/2), Graham Potter (best price 6/1) and Roberto De Zerbi (best price 11/1) as possible replacements for Ten Hag.

There’s every possibility that Erik Ten Hag’s fate at Old Trafford has been sealed on the back of yesterday’s defeat in South London and while the bookies go odds-on that there will be no managerial casualties between now and the end of the season, in the event that there is actually a sacking or departure, the most likely man to walk out of the door is deemed to be Ten Hag.

Next Manchester United Manager Best Odds

5/2 – Thomas Tuchel

9/2 – Gareth Southgate

6/1 – Graham Potter

11/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

12/1 – Zinedine Zidane