Next Liverpool Manager Betting Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Liverpool Free Bets

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will quit as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim the very best Liverpool free bets and other exclusive Premier League offers.

Next Liverpool Manager Betting Odds

Updated: 07.02.24

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and as such, Liverpool will soon be on the hunt for a suitable replacement for the popular Reds boss.

Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool to both the Premier League and Champions League titles during his time at Anfield, however his reign will come to an end at the end of the season and favourite to replace him in the dugout is Xabi Alonso, the leading bookmakers going odds-on at just 4/5 (at the time of writing) that he is appointed during the summer. Alonso has won 41 of his 65 games in charge of Bayer Leverkusen who are now at the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Favourite when the news broke of Jurgen’s end-of-season departure was assistant boss Pep Lijnders who has been at Anfield for ten years (except for a brief period in 2018), however the Dutchman is now third in the betting at a best price of 10/1.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is perceived as being the second most likely successor to Jurgen Klopp at a best price of 7/1, the Seagulls currently sitting comfortably in eighth place in the Premier League table and aiming for another European campaign next term.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will likely receive plenty of backing in the market although as things stand he is very much an outsider at a best price of 33/1 (lowest odds of 16/1).

Speculation surrounds who Jurgen Klopp’s next club will be, however the market suggests that he will be appointed as next head coach of the German national team.

Next Liverpool Manager Best Odds

(odds correct as of 07.02.24)

4/5 – Xabi Alonso

8/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

12/1 – Pep Lijnders

14/1 – Ruben Amorim

14/1 – Julian Nagelsmann

20/1 – Unai Emery

20/1 – Zinedine Zidane