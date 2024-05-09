Next Hull City Manager Odds: Who next for the Tigers?

Despite steering his side to a top-seven position at the end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was dismissed by the club and the search for a suitable replacement is hotting up.

On his way to pastures new

The Tigers are looking for a successor to Liam Rosenior who was dismissed at the end of the season, allegedly over a differing opinion on his style of football. Rosenior had signed a three-year contract in December 2023 which should have kept him at the MKM Stadium until 2026, however after eighteen months at the helm he is on his way to pastures new.

Surprise favourite

Surprise favourite to take the reins at Hull City is none other than Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest manager currently priced at 10/3 to succeed Rosenior at the MKM Stadium. Cooper was sacked by the Tricky Trees in December 2023 and he would be something of a surprise appointment given that he has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs since his departure from the City Ground, including Crystal Palace. He was also linked with a move to Birmingham City following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Leading contenders

Danny Rohl is another leading contender for the vacant position, the Sheffield Wednesday boss taking the Owls from the bottom of the Championship when he arrived at Hillsborough, to 20th position and three points above the drop zone at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. William Still is another leading contender for the position, the former Reims boss also linked with a move to Sunderland.

Next Hull City Manager Best Odds

10/3 – Steve Cooper

4/1 – Danny Rohl

9/2 – William Still

9/1 – Erol Bulut

12/1 – Faith Terim

14/1 – Shaun Maloney