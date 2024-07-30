The Conservatives are set to elect a new party leader and as such, now is an excellent time to check out all the very best Next Conservative Leader Odds which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Next Conservative Leader Odds: Kemi Badenoch favourite to take charge

The Conservative leader nominations have now opened as the party takes the first steps towards appointing a replacement for former PM Rishi Sunak.

Nominations

Nominations for a new Conservative Party leader opened last week (July 23rd) with all potential candidates needing the support of no less than 10 MPs in order to go through to the initial round of voting. The first pool of candidates will reduce in number to just four after this initial stage and they will subsequently present their case at the Conservative Conference in September.

Online Ballot

Tory MPs will then narrow this field to just two candidates and at this point the final decision will be in the hands of party members who will vote via an online ballot. The new party leader – who will replace outgoing Rishi Sunak – will be formally announced on 2nd November, 2024.

Frontrunner

Current Shadow Housing Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, is the frontrunner to be appointed as next Conservative leader at a best price of 15/8 (lowest odds 8/5). Following the resignation of Boris Johnson two years ago, Badenoch made it as far as the fourth round of voting in the Tory leader ship contest. She has won a great deal of respect and attention within the party for her approach to such issues as identity politics, equality and women’s rights.

Closest Rival

At the time of writing, Badenoch’s closest rival in the race to be appointed as Next Conservative Party Leader is Robert Jenrick, the former Immigration Minister a best price of 7/2 to become Sunak’s successor. Jenrick resigned last year in protest at the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme.

Next Conservative Leader Odds

15/8 – Kemi Badenoch

7/2 – Robert Jenrick

5/1 – Tom Tugendhat

6/1 – James Cleverley

10/1 – Priti Patel