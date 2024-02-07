Next Chelsea Manager Betting Odds

Chelsea dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table on the back of the side’s 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and reports suggest that manager Mauricio Pochettino is fighting for his job. The question is, who would replace him in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat were he to leave the West London club?

With Mauricio Pochettino allegedly fighting for his job following the weekend defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hansi Flick has emerged as an early frontrunner in the betting market to replace him in the dugout. The odds on Flick taking the reins have been slashed from a general 16/1 to just 6/1, the German having been out of work since being dismissed as head coach of the German national team in September 2023. During his time in charge, he managed just 12 wins from 25 games although he helped Bayern Munich win two Bundesliga titles during his eighteen months at the club.

According to the leading bookmakers, the biggest rival to Flick as things stand is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi at a general price of 8/1 while newly unemployed Jose Mourinho comes in next at a best price of 10/1 (lowest odds 9/1). Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a 12/1 shot to take the reins at Stamford Bridge in the event that Pochettino leaves his position while Ruben Amorim, Zinedine Zidane and Michel Sanchez are also available at this price.

Next Chelsea Manager Best Odds

6/1 – Hansi Flick

8/1 – Roberto De Zerbi

10/1 – Jose Mourinho

12/1 – Xabi Alonso

12/1 – Ruben Amorim

12/1 – Zinedine Zidane

12/1 – Michel Sanchez