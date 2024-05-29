Next Burnley Manager Betting Odds

Following the news that Vincent Kompany is set to swap Burnley for Bayern Munich, the Clarets will soon be on the hunt for a new manager and as such, why not check out the best Next Burnley Manager odds and offers by registering an account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the exclusive links provided.

One of the worst kept secrets in football will likely be confirmed very soon when Burnley manager Vincent Kompany swaps the Clarets for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In line to take the reins

Bayern Munich are expected to confirm the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new boss after the German giants failed to secure the signature of German coach Julian Nagelsmann and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. When it became known that Kompany was in line to take the reins at the Allianz Arena, the list of favourites to succeed him at Turf Moor included Steve Cooper, William Still and David Moyes.

Out of work

Steve Cooper has been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in December and he is one of the favourites to be named as next Leicester City manager, the Foxes on the hunt for a new boss following the announcement that Enzo Maresca will take the reins at Chelsea. William Still left Reims with immediate effect at the end of last season and he is odds-on to be named as next Sunderland manager.

Without a position

Nevertheless, as things stand the favourite to take charge at Burnley is none other than Scott Parker at a best price of 5/2. Parker has been without a position since being dismissed by Club Brugge fourteen months ago after just twelve games in charge. He tasted success at Fulham when he lifted the West London outfit back into the top-flight via the Championship play-offs in 2020.

Second season syndrome

Another surprise name on the list of potential replacements for Kompany is Frank Lampard who is currently a best price of 4/1 to take charge at Turf Moor. Lampard took Derby County to the Championship play-off finals in 2019 and he steered Chelsea to a top four finish and an FA Cup final in 2019/20 before he was dismissed the following season following a poor start. He saved Everton from relegation in January 2022 before suffering second season syndrome again and leaving Goodison Park the following season.

5/2 – Scott Parker

4/1 – Frank Lampard

5/1 – Steve Cooper

9/1 – David Moyes

12/1 – Liam Rosenior

