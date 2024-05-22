Next Brighton Manager Betting Odds

Brighton are hunting for a new manager and as such, now is a great time to check out the very best Brighton odds and free bets by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Roberto De Zerbi surprised many with his announcement that he would leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season and the club are now in search of a suitable replacement.

Francesco Farioli is a relative unknown to many English football fans but the Italian is now favourite to succeed recently-departed Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Top five finish

With Mauricio Pochettino having left Chelsea, former favourite for the vacant Brighton & Hove Albion hot-seat, Kieran McKenna, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. As a result, he has been replaced at the top of the ‘Next Brighton Manager’ market by Francesco Farioli who was assistant to De Zerbi at both Sassuolo and Benevento prior to taking the reins at Fatih Karagumruk. He took charge at Ligue 1 side Nice in June last year and took them to a top five finish in the league and he is currently priced at just 6/4 to take the reins at the Amex Stadium this summer.

Immediately installed as favourite

When De Zerbi announced his intention to leave Brighton, Kieran McKenna was immediately installed as favourite to replace him at the south-coast club. The Northern Irish manager had lifted Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back promotions but having been linked with a move to the Seagulls, the subsequent departure of Mauricio Pochettino from Stamford Bridge has opened up a potential new route for McKenna and his odds on taking charge at the Amex Stadium have drifted to a best price of 2/1 ( lowest odds Evens).

Other contenders

Other names linked with the vacant Brighton hot-seat include Russell Martin at a best price of 10/1, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany at 16/1 and former Seagulls boss Graham Potter, also at 16/1.

Disappointing result

Brighton’s 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United meant that they finished in eleventh position in the Premier League table and on the back of that disappointing result, manager Roberto De Zerbi announced that his time at the club would be at an end.

Highest finishing position

The Italian penned a four-year deal with Brighton in September 2022 and he led the side to a top six finish in the Premier League in 2022/23, the highest finishing position that the Seagulls have ever enjoyed. The likelihood is that De Zerbi will take the vacant position at Bayern Munich but he has also been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in the event that Erik Ten Hag leaves Manchester United.

Back-to-back promotions

Kieran Mckenna is current market leader in the race to succeed De Zerbi with some bookies going as low as 4/6 (best price 11/10). McKenna has taken Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League via back-to-back promotions and he is firm favourite to take the reins at the Amex Stadium.

Top five finish

Francesco Farioli is another name linked with the vacant hot-seat at Brighton, the Nice manager having steered his side to a top five finish in Ligue One but also linked with a move to Ajax this summer. Farioli is currently a best price of 11/2 to swap the south of France with the south of England.

Next Brighton Manager Best Odds

11/10 – Kieran McKenna

11/2 – Francesco Farioli

9/1 – Rob Edwards

10/1 – Russell Martin

14/1 – Graham Potter

18/1 – Liam Rosenior