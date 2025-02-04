Newport County entertain Morecambe in League Two tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a range of League Two free bets as well as the latest Newport County versus Morecambe odds and offers.

Newport County v Morecambe Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 4th February 2025

Newport County and Morecambe each enjoyed success in their last outings and they will both look to build on their weekend wins when they do battle in South Wales tonight.

Stopped the rot

Newport County have been finding wins hard to come by in recent weeks, the South Wales outfit managing just a single point from the twelve on offer throughout January. Nevertheless, the Exiles stopped the rot on Saturday afternoon when they ended a six-game winless run with a victory over Barrow. County have been having few issues finding the back of the net over the past couple of months but their lack of rearguard nous has been letting them down consistently.

Return to winning ways

Morecambe opened their 2025 account with a 2-0 win at home to Tranmere Rovers, however their subsequent four outings across competitions saw them fail miserably to make the net bulge, a 5-0 thrashing away to Chelsea in the FA Cup third round being followed by successive 1-0 defeats to Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United and Bradford City. A 4-2 win over Fleetwood last weekend was a welcome return to winning ways and it was enough to lift them off the foot of the league table but they remain very much in the danger zone and are odds-on favourites for the drop.

Head-to-Head

Historically, Newport County have enjoyed the upper hand in recent encounters against Morecambe. The Exiles have won each of their last six league games against the Shrimps, this being their longest current winning streak against any side in the EFL. Additionally, after winning each of their first three away Football League games against Newport County between 2013 and 2015, Morecambe have been winless on their last six visits to Rodney Parade with three draws and three losses.

Key Players

For Newport County, the attacking duo of Morris and Camwa have been instrumental, both players showcasing their goal-scoring abilities in recent matches. Their performance will be crucial for the home side’s offensive efforts. Morecambe will rely on their recent goal scorers to maintain their attacking momentum, aiming to capitalize on any defensive lapses by Newport.

Prediction

Given Newport County’s strong home record against Morecambe and their recent return to winning ways, they are understandably slight favourites heading into this match. Morecambe’s recent victory indicates they are capable of challenging the hosts, however with the advantage of home comforts, we’ll be siding with the hosts to edge their way to success in what should prove to be an evenly-fought encounter.

Back Newport County to win 1-0 at best odds of 9/1