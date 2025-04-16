Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7:30pm UK Time, Wednesday 16th April 2025

Champions League hopes on the line as the Magpies host in-form Eagles at St James’ Park

Newcastle United will look to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish when they welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park on Wednesday evening in what promises to be a lively Premier League encounter.

After a rousing 4-1 demolition of Manchester United, Eddie Howe’s side are flying high and currently sit fourth in the table on 56 points. Palace, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a thrilling but ultimately bruising 5-2 defeat to Manchester City, and lie 12th with 43 points.

Magpies Flying High After Red Devils Rout

Newcastle’s dominant display against Manchester United on Sunday extended their winning streak to five matches, underlining their growing momentum as the season enters its final stretch. The Magpies were relentless in their pressing, forcing 13 high turnovers and carving out six clear-cut chances during the match.

Though they conceded once, it was only the third goal they’ve let in across five matches — a testament to their defensive resilience. However, it’s in the attacking third where Newcastle have truly excelled of late, scoring 11 goals in their last four outings, including four against United.

Howe Absent Again – Tindall to Take the Reins

Newcastle’s success at the weekend came in the absence of manager Eddie Howe, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and is not expected to return to the touchline for Wednesday’s fixture. Assistant Jason Tindall will once again lead the team from the technical area.

A win on Wednesday would see Newcastle leapfrog Nottingham Forest into third place, potentially moving them five points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea with only six fixtures remaining — a significant boost to their Champions League credentials.

St James’ Fortress: Newcastle’s Home Comforts

The Magpies boast an impressive recent record at home, having won four of their last five matches at St James’ Park. In fact, they’ve emerged victorious in six of their previous eight home games in the Premier League, losing only twice.

Such form will give Newcastle confidence, although they are up against a Palace side who have shown resilience and flair under new manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace’s Patchy Defence Shows Cracks Against City

Palace stunned Manchester City by taking a 2-0 lead within 21 minutes at the weekend, but the joy was short-lived as City hit back to level the score by the 36th minute before going on to win emphatically.

Glasner will be concerned by his side conceding 12 big chances during the match — a stark contrast to their usually reliable defending, having previously conceded more than once in just one of their last 10 matches, including five clean sheets.

Remarkable Run Continues Despite Etihad Setback

Despite Saturday’s loss, Palace have enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign, losing just four of their last 18 league games and picking up 10 wins in that spell. Their away form had also been excellent until recently — six consecutive away victories with 13 goals scored and none conceded — although they are winless in their last two on the road, including one defeat.

They will take encouragement from the fact that they held Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in November, and the overall head-to-head record is balanced, with each side winning two and drawing four of the last eight Premier League meetings.

Team News: Injury Woes for Hosts and Visitors

Newcastle United

The Magpies will once again be without centre-backs Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, both of whom remain sidelined with long-term injuries. Lewis Hall is also out due to an ankle problem and may not return until late June.

That means Tino Livramento is expected to continue at left-back, with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, and Dan Burncompleting the defensive line.

In midfield, Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton are likely to retain their places. Up front, Anthony Gordon could return to the starting XI, possibly replacing Jacob Murphy, while Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes are tipped to complete the attacking trio.

Predicted Newcastle XI:

Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Crystal Palace

Palace will be buoyed by the return of Marc Guehi, who is expected to slot into a back three with Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix. Midfield anchor Cheick Doucouré remains unavailable, which could see Adam Wharton partner Will Hughes in a central double pivot.

On the flanks, Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell are likely to provide width, while further forward, Ismaïla Sarr and Eberechi Eze will aim to support the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta, who continues to impress up front.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Prediction: Goals Expected as In-Form Sides Clash

With both sides possessing attacking firepower and coming into the game in generally strong form, it’s difficult to see this being a low-scoring affair. Newcastle will fancy their chances of extending their winning streak at home, but Palace’s pace and creativity on the break — especially with Eze and Sarr — will pose a serious threat.

Given the Magpies’ goal-scoring form and Palace’s recent defensive wobbles, there’s every chance of an open, entertaining contest. However, with Guehi’s return shoring up the Eagles’ back line, and Glasner’s side proving tough to beat away from home, a draw may be the most likely outcome — one that could suit both teams for different reasons.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Crystal Palace at best odds of 14/1 with William Hill Bookmakers