Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw when they locked horns at Molineux earlier in the season and we expect the reverse fixture at St James’ Park to be similarly evenly-fought.

High on list of priorities

Having been thumped 4-1 by Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, Newcastle United managed to bounce back just three days later when edging past Championship side Blackburn Rovers on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Magpies boss Eddie Howe made no secret of his relief following what was a particularly closely-fought affair but while he indicated the importance of the FA Cup for the club, he also made clear that his side’s Premier League campaign was high on his list of priorities.

Two wins from nine

In the top-flight, Newcastle have returned just two wins from their last nine outings and they have fallen down to tenth position in the Premier League table, two points separating them from seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. No wins have been forthcoming in the Magpies’ last four home games and Howe will be eager to amend this dismal form at St James’ Park when his charges entertain a Wolves side which sit just one point and a single position above his side in the league standings.

High note

Wolves finished the month of February on a high note with back-to-back victories over Tottenham Hotspur (1-2), Sheffield United (1-0) and Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0 in the FA Cup). Following their midweek cup exploits, Gary O’Neill’s men will bid to make it a third successive league win when they travel to Tyneside and boost their chances of claiming a European berth at the end of the season. Across the last ten games, only four sides have collected more league points than Wanderers’ 19, these being Manchester City with 26, Liverpool with 23, Arsenal with 22 and Tottenham Hotspur with 20, while just two points have been dropped in Wolves’ last four away matches.

Attacking threat

Both sides have found the back of the net in all-but-one of the last seventeen league meetings between these two sides and we envisage an end-to-end and goal-laden encounter this time around. Wolves boss O’Neil has a lack of natural centre forwards to call upon but they will nevertheless pose an attacking threat for the Magpies’ leaky rearguard and should do enough to force the home side to settle for a share of the spoils once again.

Back a draw at best odds of 3/1