Newcastle United v Ipswich Town Odds: Survival Slim for Ipswich as They Roll Into Toon

Magpies Set to Clip Tractor Boys’ Hopes in Relegation D-Day Clash

Kick-off: Saturday, April 26, 2025 – 3pm (UK time)

Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Ipswich Town’s fleeting flirtation with Premier League football looks destined to end in heartbreak on Saturday afternoon, as the Championship beckons. Their final cry for salvation comes with the unenviable task of toppling a Champions League-chasing Newcastle United at St. James’ Park – a venue where visiting sides have been regularly walloped of late.

The Tractor Boys are now wholly reliant on a perfect storm of results elsewhere to keep their relegation coffin from being nailed shut, while Eddie Howe – back from a pneumonia-induced break – is steering the Magpies through a volatile top-four tussle. With Jason Tindall’s short-lived command producing a surge up the standings, it all came crashing down in Birmingham last weekend.

Newcastle’s six-game winning streak met a brutal end against Aston Villa, who dished out a 4-1 humbling. Fabian Schär briefly cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ lightning opener, but Villa turned on the style with a trio of quickfire second-half goals – one of which came from Dan Burn’s impressively well-placed own goal. You don’t often get praise for those, mind you.

Eyes on Europe for High-Flying Hosts

Despite their Villa Park misadventure, Newcastle remain well placed in the battle for a coveted Champions League berth. Sitting pretty in fifth – the Premier League’s final golden ticket to Europe’s elite – they’re two points ahead of Chelsea and Villa, with a return to winning ways potentially enough to leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Their form on home turf is particularly intimidating, having spanked Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0 in recent outings. Should they bag four or more goals again this weekend, it’ll mark the first time they’ve done so in three consecutive top-flight home fixtures since the heady days of 1994-95.

Leaky Ipswich Staring at the Drop

Ipswich’s Easter weekend was just as bleak as a soggy Suffolk Sunday. Arsenal showed no signs of a European hangover, swatting the Blues aside 4-0 at Portman Road. Leandro Trossard’s brace and a sending-off for Leif Davis – for a rather unchristian lunge on Bukayo Saka – left the home faithful bafflingly jeering the wrong man.

A loss or even a draw at St. James’ will confirm Ipswich’s descent. Only a miraculous run of five straight wins, coupled with a complete West Ham collapse and a goal difference swing of biblical proportions, would be enough to avoid the drop. It’s more of a fantasy than a strategy.

Still, three of their four league wins have come on the road – a fact which might offer their fans a sliver of hope. That is, until you remember Newcastle thumped them 4-0 back in December.

Team News: Defenders on the Brink

Newcastle’s Schär, who scored before limping off late at Villa, is looking increasingly doubtful after missing midweek training. That’s a headache for Howe, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still out of action. Emergency measures may see Emil Krafth drafted into central defence – and at the other end, Alexander Isak will be licking his lips, boasting 15 goals from 14 outings against promoted clubs.

Ipswich, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Leif Davis – clearly not one to go quietly – with Conor Townsend’s thigh strain also complicating matters. Cameron Burgess looks the likeliest stand-in at left-back, though Ben Godfrey may yet be patched up for duty. Elsewhere, the injury list reads like a full squad in itself: Jaden Philogene, Arijanet Muric, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics, Omari Hutchinson, Kalvin Phillips, and Nathan Broadhead are all confirmed absentees. That’s not a bench – that’s an entire hospital wing.

Probable XI

For the Magpies, expect Nick Pope to guard the net behind a back line of Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and the increasingly impressive Tino Livramento. The midfield trio of Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton should provide plenty of bite and flair, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes will look to flank the lethal Alexander Isak up top.

As for the visitors, Václav Hladký (a.k.a. “Palmer” for the day) is likely to be under siege from the first whistle. In front of him, a rearguard of Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Cameron Burgess will attempt to weather the storm. Skipper Sam Morsy will anchor midfield with Jesper Karlsson Cajuste, while Omari Hutchinson’s absence means the creative burden may fall on Brandon Johnson, Julio Enciso and Jack Clarke, with Liam Delap spearheading the forward line.

The Final Whistle

Let’s not pretend this is a toss-up. Ipswich are limping to the finish line with a depleted squad, a porous defence, and all hope balanced on a prayer and a spreadsheet. Newcastle, well-rested and eager to avenge last week’s mauling, should comfortably brush them aside.

Prediction: Newcastle United 4-0 Ipswich Town

It’s hard to see anything other than a one-sided affair, as the Magpies swat away their relegation-threatened visitors and firm up their Champions League credentials.

Fancy a flutter?

