Newcastle United v Fulham Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 1st February 2025

Newcastle United will look to break into the top four of the Premier League by taking all three points from their weekend meeting with Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost 3-1 at Fulham back in September, Newcastle United will be looking to get revenge on the Cottagers when the two sides lock horns on Tyneside this weekend. The Magpies sit outside the top four in the Premier League on goal difference alone and victory here could see them break into the Champions League berths. Eddie Howe’s men have enjoyed some excellent form of late with wins in all-but-one of their last eleven games across competitions, their sole defeat during this time being a 4-1 thumping at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

Fulham currently sit in tenth position in the league standings and they too will look to boost their chances of claiming a European berth at the end of the season, however the West London side have managed just three wins from their last twelve league outings.

Team News

Newcastle’s striker Alexander Isak has been in prolific form, netting 13 Premier League goals this season, outscoring six different teams in that time.

Fulham’s recent attacking displays have been noteworthy, with the team scoring 14 goals in their last three games, including back-to-back 5-0 victories against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Prediction

Given Newcastle’s strong home form and Fulham’s recent attacking resurgence, this match promises to be an entertaining encounter. Indeed, while Newcastle will be favourites, Fulham’s newfound confidence could lead to a closely contested game although we envisage the hosts keeping their excellent form going by taking all three points in this one.

