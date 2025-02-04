Newcastle United and Arsenal lock horns at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, therefore now is a great time in which to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can take advantage of the best Newcastle United versus Arsenal odds and offers, as well as a range of great EFL Cup free bet bonuses.

Newcastle United v Arsenal Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 5th February 2025

Newcastle United enjoy a two-goal advantage over Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final and they are very much on course to end their 70-year trophy drought.

Excellent run

After enjoying an excellent run during which they won nine on the bounce across competitions, Newcastle United have lost two of their last three league outings, the most recent of these being a 2-1 loss against Fulham at St James’ Park. This denied the Magpies the chance to haul themselves back into the top four of the Premier League and as things stand they sit in sixth position, level on points with Manchester City against whom they do battle in their next top-flight outing.

Avoided defeat

Of their last six games, Arsenal have avoided defeat with five wins and a single draw while they made it into the last sixteen of the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 victory away to Girona last week, prior to thumping Manchester City 5-1 on home soil last time out. In the race for the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s troops sit in second position with six points separating them from leaders Liverpool (who have the added advantage of a game in hand), however they will look to boost their chances of claiming silverware by hauling their way back from their two goal deficit.

Team News

Newcastle United: Midfielder Joelinton is a doubt after sustaining a knee injury in the recent match against Fulham. Defender Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with a knee issue, while striker Callum Wilson could return after recovering from a thigh injury.

Arsenal: The Gunners continue to cope without Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee). Ben White is nearing a return from a long-term knee injury but may not be ready for this fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon. Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Match Outlook

Arsenal need a fast start to overturn the two-goal deficit but while recent performances suggest they are capable of mounting a comeback, Newcastle’s strong home form and current momentum make this a challenging task. This midweek clash promises to be a compelling encounter as both teams vie for a place in the Carabao Cup final but we envisage the Magpies edging their way to success in front of their home fans by claiming the spoils at St James’ Park.

