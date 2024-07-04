Netherlands v Turkey Odds and Match Preview

Netherlands face Turkey in the final Euro 2024 quarter-final of the weekend and as such, you can add to the excitement by grabbing yourself the very best Netherlands v Turkey odds as well as some exclusive free bet offers on the match, simply by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the exclusive links provided.

The Netherlands and Turkey do battle in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday evening and we’re expecting a thrilling affair as these two sides fight it out for a place in the last four of the tournament.

Finding momentum

Netherlands brushed aside Romania to the tune of 3-0 to book for themselves a place in the last eight of Euro 2024 and a meeting with Turkey on Saturday evening at 8pm. The Dutchmen finished third in their group but went through as one of the best third-placed finishers after returning one win, one draw and one defeat from their three Group D outings. Ronald Koeman’s men have won eight of their last eleven games across competitions and it appears that they are finding momentum at the best possible time.

Work cut out

In the last sixteen, Turkey got the better of a determined Austria side which had finished at the summit of a group that also contained 2018 world champions France. Nevertheless, the Turks have managed just four wins from their last eleven European Championship games with defeats in the other seven, therefore we envisage Vincenzo Montella’s men having their work cut out against an improving Netherlands outfit.

Upper hand

In the last meeting between these two sides back in September 2021, Netherlands demolished Turkey to the tune of 6-1 in a World Cup qualifier and we expect the Dutchmen to hold the upper hand in this affair too. All things considered, this is unlikely to be a one-sided encounter but we do envisage the Netherlands doing just about enough to send themselves through to the last four of the competition with a win in 90 minutes.

Back Netherlands to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2