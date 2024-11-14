The Netherlands entertain Hungary in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening at the Johan Cruyff Arena and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Netherlands versus Hungary odds and free bet bonus offers ahead of this weekend encounter.

Netherlands v Hungary Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Saturday 16th November 2024

Both Netherlands and Hungary need nothing less than three points in order to keep them in contention for top spot at the end of the group stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations, however at least one side is going to be disappointed on Saturday evening.

Winner-takes-all

Netherlands face Hungary on Saturday evening in a winner-takes-all encounter and the winner – assuming that there is one – will guarantee for themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament alongside already qualified Germany.

Sign of things to come

The Netherlands opened their Nations League account with a 5-2 thrashing of Bosnia Herzegovina, however this wasn’t a sign of things to come for the Dutch. Since then they have failed to win any of their subsequent three outings in the competition with back-to-back stalemates against Germany and Hungary being followed by a 1-0 defeat to the Germans in their most recent match.

Relegation threat

Leading third-placed Hungary on goal difference alone, the Netherlands’ tally of five points has sent them into the top two with just two games left to play, however they will be guaranteed a finish in the top two should they get the better of the visitors this weekend. Defeat for the home side would end their hopes of progressing in the tournament and leave them with the threat of relegation into the second tier.

Similar permutations

There are similar permutations for Hungary here, the visitors having been thrashed 5-0 by Germany but avoiding defeat in their last three, stalemates with Bosnia Herzegovina (0-0) and Netherlands (1-1) being followed by a 2-0 win away to Bosnia. The best hope for the Magyars will be to hit their hosts on the counter but we feel that the home side will have relatively little difficulty in breaking through the rearguard-heavy Hungarians before shutting up shop.

Back Netherlands to win 1-0 at best odds of 15/2