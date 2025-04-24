Motherwell v St Johnstone Odds: Saints Fighting for Survival as Steelmen Seek Spark

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Saturday 26th April, 3:00pm

Desperate Saints Look to Revive Their Survival Story

St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup dreams were dashed in brutal fashion last weekend, as Celtic handed them a 5-0 battering that left little room for silver linings. It was a result that felt like a cruel twist of déjà vu, especially coming so soon after their shock 1-0 league win over the Hoops just a fortnight earlier.

Unfortunately for Simo Valakari’s men, they followed that high with another low – a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice. That slip has left them five points adrift of safety and desperately needing a lifeline with time rapidly running out. A visit to Fir Park is no easy task, but if they’re to mount a great escape, this is precisely the sort of fixture where they need to produce something special.

Steelmen Out of Steam but Still in the Fight

Motherwell aren’t exactly brimming with form themselves. Their top-six aspirations faded to grey last time out, after a goalless yawn-fest against Hearts confirmed they’d miss the cut. That draw did, however, snap a run of back-to-back defeats, offering a smidge of stability for Michael Wimmer’s men.

Now winless in four, the Steelmen could do with a morale-boosting victory. And while their own stakes aren’t quite as dramatic as their visitors’, finishing the season with a flourish would do no harm – especially with Fir Park faithful growing restless.

Bookies’ View – Steelmen Shaded as Favourites

Despite their wobbly form, Motherwell edge favouritism with the oddsmakers. The leading bookmakers have them at 13/10 to take all three points, while St Johnstone – in need of a spark – are available at 19/10 to boost their survival bid. The draw, for those expecting a tight tussle, is priced at 21/10.

New punters can take advantage of an excellent new-customer bonus offer from BetZone – Bet £10 and Get £20 in Free Bets – a handy boost if you’re planning to dip your toe into this bottom-half battle with a flutter or two.

Head-to-Head: Trading Blows All Season

It’s honours even between these two sides this term. Motherwell came out on top in the first two encounters, both by 2-1 scorelines. But St Johnstone got their revenge – and then some – with a 2-1 league win in Perth, shortly after dumping the Steelmen out of the Scottish Cup. This rivalry has delivered goals and drama in equal measure.

Ones to Watch: Slattery and Kirk Eyeing the Net

Callum Slattery has been something of a bright spark for the hosts, bagging three goals in his last four appearances. His brace in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren last month highlighted his knack for finding space and taking chances.

For the visitors, Makenzie Kirk continues to lead the scoring charts with seven Premiership goals. He was also the man who netted the winner in their Cup triumph over Motherwell earlier this year – clearly a man who enjoys facing the Steelmen.

Team News – Key Absentees on Both Sides

Motherwell will be without a quartet of first-teamers: Ross Callachan, Zach Robinson, Steve Seddon and Filip Stuparevic are all on the sidelines.

St Johnstone are similarly depleted, with Drey Wright, Sam McClelland, Bozo Mikulic and Zach Mitchell all ruled out through injury.

Expect the hosts to line up with Balcombe in goal, a back line of O’Donnell, Koutrombis, Casey and Sparrow, while the midfield engine room should feature Halliday, Thompson and the lively Maswanhise. Further forward, Slattery will support Miller and Armstrong in attack.

The Saints are likely to go with Fisher between the posts, Curtis, Balodis, Sprangler and Douglas marshalling the defence. In midfield, Holt and Griffith may anchor things, with Duke-McKenna and Carey linking play to the attacking duo of Sidibe and Kirk.

Betting Focus – Goals on the Cards Again?

If the past is anything to go by, expect the net to ripple – at both ends. Motherwell’s Premiership campaign has seen an average of 2.82 goals per match, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in 70% of them and available for this match at a best price of 13/10. Fir Park has hosted 11 such high-scoring encounters in the last 15 matches alone.

St Johnstone’s away days against fellow bottom-six sides have been positively chaotic – averaging 3.43 goals per game, with Over 2.5 Goals clicking in six of the seven contests. All of their last six on the road to similar opposition have seen both teams score.

And just to seal the deal: the last seven top-flight meetings between these two have seen both sides get on the scoresheet, and the last four have cruised over the 2.5 line.

Kick-off is 3pm sharp – and with so much riding on it for St Johnstone, plus Motherwell’s desire to finish with some flair, we could be in for a cracking contest.