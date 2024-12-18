Motherwell and Kilmarnock do battle in the Scottish Premiership on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can get hold of the very best Motherwell versus Kilmarnock odds and Scottish Premiership free bets.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 20th December 2024

Fourth-placed Motherwell will look to continue their solid Scottish Premiership campaign when they entertain eighth-placed Kilmarnock at Fir Park on Friday evening.

Solid start

Having failed to claim a top-six finish in each of their last two Scottish Premiership campaigns, Motherwell have enjoyed a solid start to the season and currently sit in the top four of the league standings. The Steelmen finished the 2022/23 campaign in seventh position and they came in ninth last term, however thus far they have collected 25 points from their sixteen Premiership games, seven less than third-placed Rangers who have the added advantage of a game-in-hand but six more than seventh-placed Dundee.

Disappointing streak

Stuart Kettlewell’s troops got things off to a fine start with just two defeats from their opening seven league games, however they then embarked upon a disappointing streak with their next seven Premiership outings returning just two wins and five defeats. Motherwell have since bounced back with subsequent wins over St Mirren (1-0) and Dundee United (4-3), therefore confidence will be high heading into this Friday-evening meeting with Kilmarnock.

Underwhelming

Kilmarnock have endured an underwhelming campaign thus far with their seventeen league outings returning just four wins, along with five draws and eight defeats. The Ayrshire outfit claimed a top four finish at the end of last season – a vast improvement on their tenth-placed finish the season before – but thus far in 2024/25 they have been pretty underwhelming with their 1-0 win over Hearts in their last outing ending a six-game winless run.

Clean sheet

The indications here are that Motherwell will once again claim a maximum three points, the visitors struggling to get going this season. The Steelmen have won their last two and confidence will be high ahead of this clash, therefore we’ll be siding firmly with the home side to claim the spoils here and keep a clean sheet into the bargain.

Back Motherwell to win-to-nil at best odds of 100/30