Motherwell v Dundee Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Dundee sit second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership standings and they will look to improve their league position tonight when they face a Motherwell side which sit just one position and four points above them in the table.

Rough patch

Third-bottom Motherwell entertain second-bottom Dundee in the Scottish Premiership tonight, the home side eager to claim their first league points under new manager Michael Wimmer and end their disappointing run in the Scottish top-flight. The Steelmen enjoyed a solid start to the season, the side putting to an end a four-game winless streak and hauling themselves back into the upper half of the division with 30 points collected from their opening 21 games. Since then they have hit a rough patch, a goal-less draw with Kilmarnock being followed by five back-to-back Premiership defeats. This proved to be the final straw for the club hierarchy and following the dismissal of Stuart Kettlewell from his managerial position, the club appointed Michael Wimmer as his replacement.

Tough campaign

Victory for visitors Dundee tonight would lift them to within a single point of Motherwell but will do nothing to improve their league position. The Dark Blues have endured a very tough campaign and with 27 points collected from their 27 league outings, they sit in 11th position. Dundee’s most recent league victory came against local rivals St Johnstone in early January and in their subsequent six outings they have added just two more points to their total.

Home advantage

All things considered, we envisage Motherwell to have the edge here. The Well have home advantage on their side and they will hope to experience a boost in their first home outing with Wimmer at the helm, therefore we’ll be siding with the hosts to pull something out of the bag here and distance themselves further from the bottom two in the league table.

Back Motherwell to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/4 with BetVictor Bookmakers

Best Motherwell v Dundee Betting Odds

Match Result (1X2) Odds:

Motherwell Win: 4/3 ​

​ Draw: 5/2 ​

​ Dundee FC Win: 11/5 ​

Double Chance Odds:

Motherwell or Draw: 1/3 ​

​ Draw or Dundee FC: 7/17 ​

​ Motherwell or Dundee FC: 11/17 ​

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) Odds:

Yes: 4/5 ​

​ No: 10/11 ​

Total Goals Over/Under Odds:

Over 2.5 Goals: 11/10 ​

​ Under 2.5 Goals: 4/6 ​

Correct Score Odds:

Motherwell 1-0: 6/1 ​

​ Motherwell 2-0: 9/1 ​

​ Motherwell 2-1: 8/1 ​

​ Draw 0-0: 7/1 ​

​ Draw 1-1: 5/1 ​

​ Dundee FC 1-0: 8/1 ​

​ Dundee FC 2-0: 14/1 ​

​ Dundee FC 2-1: 10/1 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time Odds:

Motherwell/Motherwell: 3/1 ​

​ Draw/Motherwell: 4/1 ​

​ Dundee FC/Dundee FC: 5/1 ​

​ Draw/Dundee FC: 6/1 ​

​ Motherwell/Draw: 12/1 ​

​ Dundee FC/Draw: 14/1 ​

Handicap Betting Odds:

Motherwell -1: 3/1 ​

​ Dundee FC +1: 4/6 ​

​ Motherwell -2: 8/1 ​

​ Dundee FC +2: 1/4 ​

Total Corners Over/Under 10.5 Odds:

Over 10.5 Corners: 5/6 ​

​ Under 10.5 Corners: 5/6 ​

First Half Goals Over/Under 1.5 Odds: