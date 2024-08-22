Carlisle United go in search of their second successive league win of the season when they travel to MK Dons on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is a great time to check out the very best Carlisle United betting odds which you can find when registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

MK Dons v Carlisle United Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 24th August 2024

Carlisle United will go in search of three more points when they face MK Dons in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Swift return

There’s no such thing as a local derby for Carlisle United but the closest they come to it is perhaps the visit of Barrow. The two Cumbrian sides locked horns for the first time in two seasons at Brunton Park last weekend and Carlisle came out on top, but only just. A 1-0 win for Paul Simpson’s men at least got them off the mark and was a decent response to a poor start to the season which had seen them get thumped 4-1 at Gillingham in their League Two curtain-raiser and 2-0 at home to Stoke City in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Next up for Carlisle is a lengthy trip to MK Dons and this will be a big test for a side which will be aiming to make a swift return to the third tier from which they dropped down at the end of last season.

Down in the dumps

After finishing the regular 2023/24 campaign in fourth position and failing to successfully negotiate the play-offs, MK Dons have been very much down in the dumps this term so far with defeats in each of their three competitive outings and just a single goal scored along the way. A 2-1 defeat at home to Bradford City and 2-0 defeat at Colchester United came either side of a 5-0 thrashing at Watford in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Mike Williamson’s men will be eager to bounce back from this dreadful start and get their first points on the board but the visiting Cumbrians will be out in force with their usually large travelling support and with their first win on the board, Simpson’s men will be going all out to make it two on the bounce and continue on a path which they hope will bring them promotion back to League One at the first time of asking.

Back Carlisle United to win at best odds of 17/5