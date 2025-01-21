Millwall entertain Cardiff City in the Championship tonight and as such, why not indulge yourself with the very best Championship free bets as well as the latest Millwall versus Cardiff City odds and offers, all of which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Millwall v Cardiff City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 21st January 2025

Millwall will be going in search of their first win in nearly a month when they lock horns tonight with a Cardiff City outfit which will be eager to build on their emphatic South Wales derby win last time out.

Toothless in attack

Millwall sit relatively comfortably in 17th position in the Championship standings but they will be mindful of the fact that a mere four points separate them from the relegation zone, albeit with the Lions enjoying a game-in-hand over all-but-one of the seven sides below them in the division. The south-east London side are struggling with some poor form right now with their last five Championship outings returning three defeats and two draws, only Derby County experiencing a worse run – of any side outside the drop zone – with defeats in each of their last four. In their most recent outing, Millwall lost 1-0 at home to struggling Hull City with Jake Cooper scoring an unfortunate own-goal, while the side have been toothless in attack this season with just 24 goals thus far, less than any other second tier outfit.

Discover their scoring boots

In contrast, midweek opponents Cardiff City head into this match having gone unbeaten since the start of 2025, their last six games across competitions returning three wins and three draws. Omer Riza’s troops have leaked 17 more goals than Millwall this season however, while of the sides outside the drop zone, only one second-tier side has conceded more than their 41. On their travels, the Bluebirds have picked up just one victory whilst on Championship duty this season and as such, it’s hard to have much confidence in them tonight. Nevertheless, with the Lions struggling offensively throughout the season, we don’t believe that the home side will manage more than a single goal here and should the visitors discover their scoring boots then the match may well slip away from Millwall.

Back Cardiff City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/1