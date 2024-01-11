2023/24 Champions League Odds

Champions League Odds

The group stages of the 2023/24 Champions League have drawn to a close and as we look forward to the knockout stages of the competition, we take a look at the very best Champions League odds which you can be sure of by registering with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites.

Champions League Outright Odds

Update: 11.01.24

The knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League get underway next month and with Manchester United and Newcastle United having dropped out of the competition at the group stages, the Premier League is represented by Manchester City and Arsenal in the last sixteen.

To Lift Trophy 9/4 Man City 4/1 Bayern Munich 11/2 Real Madrid 6/1 Arsenal 14/1 PSG 16/1 Barcelona 20/1 Inter Milan 30/1 Atletico Madrid 33/1 Bo Dortmund 50/1 Napoli 80/1 RB Leipzig 80/1 Real Sociedad 125/1 FC Porto 150/1 PSV 200/1 Lazio 750/1 Copenhagen Bet £10 Get £40



Top Goalscorer 11/10 Erling Haaland 14/5 Harry Kane 7/1 Kylian Mbappe 12/1 Alvaro Morata 16/1 Jude Bellingham 20/1 Julian Alvarez 29/1 Sequeira Felix 29/1 Gabriel Jesus 30/1 R Lewandowski 40/1 A Griezmann 40/1 Vinicius Junior Bet £10 Get £40



Having finished at the top of Group G with a perfect eighteen points collected from their six group outings, Manchester City are firm favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in succession at a best price of 9/4 while they are Evens to make it to the final of the tournament. Second in the betting are Bayern Munich at 9/2 who also finished at the summit of their group, having collected sixteen points from their six group matches.

Real Madrid won the trophy in 2021/22 and the Spanish side are next in the market to repeat this feat in 2024, the bookmakers going best odds of 11/2 that this piece of silverware is added to the Bernabeu trophy cabinet. Arsenal come in next at a best price of 6/1, the Gunners also having finished in pole position in their group with thirteen points collected from their six group outings.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are out at 14/1 for the trophy while Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid complete the top eight in the betting at 16/1, 20/1 and 30/1 respectively.

19.09.23

Champions League Odds: Tuesday 19th September & Wednesday 20th September 2023

The 2023/24 Champions League group stages get underway this week and we can be sure of some thrilling encounters between the top European clubs over the next few months. As defending European champions, Manchester City are firm favourites to once again lift the trophy but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The battle to be crowned champions of Europe gets underway in earnest this week and reigning champions Manchester City will be eager to get things off to the best possible start when they entertain Red Star Belgrade (otherwise known nowadays as Crvena Zvezda). The likelihood is that Pep Guardiola’s men will prevail in what looks set to be a one-sided affair, however elsewhere on Tuesday evening Newcastle United have an altogether trickier affair when they travel to Italy to do battle with AC Milan at the San Siro.

On Wednesday evening, Arsenal lock horns with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium while Manchester United will be desperate to put their Premier League concerns to one side when they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

AC Milan v Newcastle United Odds

5:45pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade

8pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Bayern Munich v Manchester United

8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport

