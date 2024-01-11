2023/24 Champions League Odds
Champions League Odds
The group stages of the 2023/24 Champions League have drawn to a close and as we look forward to the knockout stages of the competition, we take a look at the very best Champions League odds which you can be sure of by registering with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites.
Champions League Outright Odds
Update: 11.01.24
The knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League get underway next month and with Manchester United and Newcastle United having dropped out of the competition at the group stages, the Premier League is represented by Manchester City and Arsenal in the last sixteen.
To Lift Trophy
9/4
Man City
4/1
Bayern Munich
11/2
Real Madrid
6/1
Arsenal
14/1
PSG
16/1
Barcelona
20/1
Inter Milan
30/1
Atletico Madrid
33/1
Bo Dortmund
50/1
Napoli
80/1
RB Leipzig
80/1
Real Sociedad
125/1
FC Porto
150/1
PSV
200/1
Lazio
750/1
Copenhagen
Top Goalscorer
11/10
Erling Haaland
14/5
Harry Kane
7/1
Kylian Mbappe
12/1
Alvaro Morata
16/1
Jude Bellingham
20/1
Julian Alvarez
29/1
Sequeira Felix
29/1
Gabriel Jesus
30/1
R Lewandowski
40/1
A Griezmann
40/1
Vinicius Junior
Having finished at the top of Group G with a perfect eighteen points collected from their six group outings, Manchester City are firm favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in succession at a best price of 9/4 while they are Evens to make it to the final of the tournament. Second in the betting are Bayern Munich at 9/2 who also finished at the summit of their group, having collected sixteen points from their six group matches.
Real Madrid won the trophy in 2021/22 and the Spanish side are next in the market to repeat this feat in 2024, the bookmakers going best odds of 11/2 that this piece of silverware is added to the Bernabeu trophy cabinet. Arsenal come in next at a best price of 6/1, the Gunners also having finished in pole position in their group with thirteen points collected from their six group outings.
Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are out at 14/1 for the trophy while Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid complete the top eight in the betting at 16/1, 20/1 and 30/1 respectively.
19.09.23
Champions League Odds: Tuesday 19th September & Wednesday 20th September 2023
The 2023/24 Champions League group stages get underway this week and we can be sure of some thrilling encounters between the top European clubs over the next few months. As defending European champions, Manchester City are firm favourites to once again lift the trophy but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
The battle to be crowned champions of Europe gets underway in earnest this week and reigning champions Manchester City will be eager to get things off to the best possible start when they entertain Red Star Belgrade (otherwise known nowadays as Crvena Zvezda). The likelihood is that Pep Guardiola’s men will prevail in what looks set to be a one-sided affair, however elsewhere on Tuesday evening Newcastle United have an altogether trickier affair when they travel to Italy to do battle with AC Milan at the San Siro.
On Wednesday evening, Arsenal lock horns with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium while Manchester United will be desperate to put their Premier League concerns to one side when they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
AC Milan v Newcastle United Odds
5:45pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport
Read AC Milan v Newcastle United Preview
Outright
7/4
Newcastle
7/4
AC Milan
12/5
Draw
Result & BTTS
7/2
Draw
4/1
Newcastle/No
4/1
AC Milan/No
4/1
Newcastle
9/2
AC Milan
12/1
Draw/No
Win to Nil
18/5
Newcastle
4/1
AC Milan
Draw No Bet
5/6
Newcastle
20/21
AC Milan
Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade
8pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport
Read Manchester City v Red Star Preview
Outright
1/12
Man City
16/1
Draw
40/1
Red Star
Result & BTTS
8/11
Man City/No
7/5
Man City
17/1
Draw
66/1
Draw/No
75/1
Red Star
200/1
Red Star/No
Win to Nil
8/11
Man City
90/1
Red Star
Draw No Bet
1/50
Man City
30/1
Red Star
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven
8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport
Read Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Preview
Outright
2/5
Arsenal
22/5
Draw
7/1
PSV
Result & BTTS
6/4
Arsenal/No
7/4
Arsenal
11/2
Draw
12/1
PSV
14/1
PSV/No
22/1
Draw/No
Win to Nil
31/20
Arsenal
16/1
PSV
Draw No Bet
2/13
Arsenal
11/2
PSV
Bayern Munich v Manchester United
8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport
Read Bayern Munich v Manchester United Preview
Outright
1/2
Bayern
4/1
Draw
11/2
Man Utd
Result & BTTS
9/5
Bayern
21/10
Bayern/No
9/2
Draw
8/1
Man Utd
12/1
Man Utd/No
20/1
Draw/No
Win to Nil
21/10
Bayern
14/1
Man Utd
Draw No Bet
2/9
Bayern
19/5
Man Utd