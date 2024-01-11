Menu

2023/24 Champions League Odds

11/01/2024

Champions League Odds

The group stages of the 2023/24 Champions League have drawn to a close and as we look forward to the knockout stages of the competition, we take a look at the very best Champions League odds which you can be sure of by registering with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites.

 

 

Champions League Outright Odds

 

Update: 11.01.24

The knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League get underway next month and with Manchester United and Newcastle United having dropped out of the competition at the group stages, the Premier League is represented by Manchester City and Arsenal in the last sixteen.

 

To Lift Trophy

9/4

Man City

4/1

Bayern Munich

11/2

Real Madrid

6/1

Arsenal

14/1

PSG

16/1

Barcelona

20/1

Inter Milan

30/1

Atletico Madrid

33/1

Bo Dortmund

50/1

Napoli

80/1

RB Leipzig

80/1

Real Sociedad

125/1

FC Porto

150/1

PSV

200/1

Lazio

750/1

Copenhagen 

Top Goalscorer

11/10

Erling Haaland

14/5

Harry Kane

7/1

Kylian Mbappe

12/1

Alvaro Morata

16/1

Jude Bellingham

20/1

Julian Alvarez

29/1

Sequeira Felix

29/1

Gabriel Jesus

30/1

R Lewandowski

40/1

A Griezmann

40/1

Vinicius Junior

 

Having finished at the top of Group G with a perfect eighteen points collected from their six group outings, Manchester City are firm favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in succession at a best price of 9/4 while they are Evens to make it to the final of the tournament. Second in the betting are Bayern Munich at 9/2 who also finished at the summit of their group, having collected sixteen points from their six group matches.

Real Madrid won the trophy in 2021/22 and the Spanish side are next in the market to repeat this feat in 2024, the bookmakers going best odds of 11/2 that this piece of silverware is added to the Bernabeu trophy cabinet. Arsenal come in next at a best price of 6/1, the Gunners also having finished in pole position in their group with thirteen points collected from their six group outings.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are out at 14/1 for the trophy while Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid complete the top eight in the betting at 16/1, 20/1 and 30/1 respectively.

 

19.09.23

Champions League Odds: Tuesday 19th September & Wednesday 20th September 2023

 

 

The 2023/24 Champions League group stages get underway this week and we can be sure of some thrilling encounters between the top European clubs over the next few months. As defending European champions, Manchester City are firm favourites to once again lift the trophy but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The battle to be crowned champions of Europe gets underway in earnest this week and reigning champions Manchester City will be eager to get things off to the best possible start when they entertain Red Star Belgrade (otherwise known nowadays as Crvena Zvezda). The likelihood is that Pep Guardiola’s men will prevail in what looks set to be a one-sided affair, however elsewhere on Tuesday evening Newcastle United have an altogether trickier affair when they travel to Italy to do battle with AC Milan at the San Siro.

On Wednesday evening, Arsenal lock horns with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium while Manchester United will be desperate to put their Premier League concerns to one side when they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

 

 

AC Milan v Newcastle United Odds

5:45pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Read AC Milan v Newcastle United Preview

 

Outright﻿

7/4

Newcastle

7/4

AC Milan

12/5

Draw

Result & BTTS

7/2

Draw

4/1

Newcastle/No

4/1

AC Milan/No

4/1

Newcastle

9/2

AC Milan

12/1

Draw/No

Win to Nil﻿

18/5

Newcastle

4/1

AC Milan

Draw No Bet﻿

5/6

Newcastle

20/21

AC Milan

 

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade 

8pm, Tuesday 19th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Read Manchester City v Red Star Preview

 

Outright﻿

1/12

Man City

16/1

Draw

40/1

Red Star

Result & BTTS

8/11

Man City/No

7/5

Man City

17/1

Draw

66/1

Draw/No

75/1

Red Star

200/1

Red Star/No

Win to Nil﻿

8/11

Man City

90/1

Red Star

Draw No Bet﻿

1/50

Man City

30/1

Red Star

 

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Read Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Preview

 

Outright﻿

2/5

Arsenal

22/5

Draw

7/1

PSV

Result & BTTS

6/4

Arsenal/No

7/4

Arsenal

11/2

Draw

12/1

PSV

14/1

PSV/No

22/1

Draw/No

Win to Nil﻿

31/20

Arsenal

16/1

PSV

Draw No Bet﻿

2/13

Arsenal

11/2

PSV

 

Bayern Munich v Manchester United

8pm, Wednesday 20th September. Live coverage BT Sport

Read Bayern Munich v Manchester United Preview

 

Outright﻿

1/2

Bayern 

4/1

Draw

11/2

Man Utd

Result & BTTS

9/5

Bayern

21/10

Bayern/No

9/2

Draw

8/1

Man Utd

12/1

Man Utd/No

20/1

Draw/No


Win to Nil﻿

21/10

Bayern

14/1

Man Utd

Draw No Bet﻿

2/9

Bayern

19/5

Man Utd

 