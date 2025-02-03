There’s a north-east derby coming our way in the Championship when Middlesbrough play host to local rivals Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Middlesbrough versus Sunderland odds as well as the latest Championship free bets and other offers.

Middlesbrough v Sunderland Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Monday 3rd February 2025

Sunderland are involved in a four-team battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League and they will look to boost their chances of returning to the top-flight by taking a maximum points haul at local rivals Middlesbrough this evening.

Sunderland sit in fourth position in the Championship standings, the Black Cats three points adrift of third-placed Burnley with the advantage of a game-in-hand over each of the top three. Scoring against Sunderland has been tough for opposing sides this season, the Wearside outfit having leaked just 24 goals whilst on Championship duty this term, less than any other side outside the top three. The Black Cats have enjoyed some excellent form both at home and on their travels, however they have managed just two wins from their last nine in the league away from the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough ended 2024 with four wins on the bounce in the league, however since the turn of the year they have lost three of their six competitive outings, their most recent result being a 2-1 defeat away to Preston North End. Local pride will be at stake here and as such, the hosts will be quick out of the box, Michael Carrick’s troops being the third highest scorers in the division (47 goals) behind Norwich City (49) and league leaders Leeds United (60).

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Sunderland holds a slight edge in this fixture, with 62 wins to Middlesbrough’s 52, and 38 matches ending in draws. Their most recent encounter saw Sunderland triumph 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in September 2024.

Prediction:

Given both teams’ aspirations and current form, this match is expected to be a closely contested affair. Sunderland’s recent away performances and Middlesbrough’s home advantage suggest that a tight game could be on the cards here. A draw seems the most likely outcome as far as we’re concerned, therefore we’ll be siding with this north-east derby ending all-square at the Riverside Stadium.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 18/5