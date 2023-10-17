Mexico v Germany Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Germany Free Bets

Germany will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they go head-to-head with Mexico in the USA tonight, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you will find a great wealth of Germany free bets and other exclusive promotions.

Mexico v Germany Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 1am UK Time, Wednesday 18th October 2023

The hosts for the 2024 European Championships enter this clash with Mexico on the back of a 3-1 win over the United States while their opponents – who are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup – beat Ghana 2-0 in their last outing.

Germany announced Julian Nagelsmann as their head coach in late September and he got things off to the best possible start with victory over the USA on Saturday. As hosts of next summer’s European Championships, Germany don’t have to go through the qualification process and as such they are currently involved in international friendlies, games with Turkey and Austria awaiting them in November. Their last competitive outing was in the 2022 World Cup where a 4-2 win over Costa Rica wasn’t enough to send them past the group stages of the competition. The Germans have failed to reach the knockout stages in each of the last two World Cups but they have performed better on the European stage, reaching the last four in two of the last three Euros. With home advantage, they will be one of the favourites to win the 2024 edition.

As already mentioned, Mexico are one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup – alongside Canada and the USA – and as such they also don’t need to go through any qualification process. Mexico exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stages and since winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, they have been involved in three international friendlies with a 2-0 win over Ghana on Saturday, preceded by draws with Australia and Uzbekistan. Mexico have gone head-to-head with Germany twelve times over the years and during that time they have won just twice, the most recent meeting ending in victory for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup.

This will be a tough test for both teams and the likelihood is that it will be a competitive affair. Mexico can do damage to Germany in this one but the Euro 2024 host nation should have sufficient quality to send them to victory here.

Back Germany to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/5