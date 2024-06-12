Marcus Rashford Next Club Betting Odds

There’s every chance that Marcus Rashford may soon be on the move, the player having struggled under Erik Ten Hag who will still be in the dugout at the start of 2024/25.

One of his worst ever seasons

Manchester United announced last night that they will be keeping Erik Ten Hag as manager for the new season following a post-season review by the club owners, however this might result in the departure of some out-of-favour players including Marcus Rashford. With just eight goals in 43 matches and an average of just 60 minutes playing time each outing throughout 2023/24, the player has endured one of his worst ever seasons and has found himself sidelined on the back of his poor form.

Best interests

Due to his poor form, Rashford has failed to get a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2024 European Championships and there’s every chance that he will move away from Old Trafford during the summer. Now that Ten Hag is on the verge of signing an extension to his contract of twelve months, it is becoming clear that a move for the 26-year-old may be in the best interests of both club and player.

Complete overhaul

At the time of writing, Barcelona seems the most likely destination for Rashford with the bookmakers going a best price of 13/8 that he ends up at the Nou Camp. The Catalan giants have been linked with the player before and the club’s new owners won’t think twice about doing a complete overhaul before the new season.

Other contenders

Paris Saint-Germain are known to have been interested in Rashford for some time now and they are second favourites to secure his signature at a best price of 11/4 while Arsenal are a 9/1 shot to get him on their books.

Marcus Rashford Next Club Best Odds

13/8 – Barcelona

11/4 – Paris Saint-Germain

9/1 – Arsenal

12/1 – Bayern Munich

33/1 – Real Madrid

40/1 – Inter Milan

40/1 – Juventus