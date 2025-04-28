Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United Odds: Stags and Posh Set for Midweek Shootout

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United: Stags and Posh Set for Midweek Shootout

7:45pm, Wednesday 30th April 2025

Two Famous Names, One Midweek Clash

The One Call Stadium plays host on Wednesday night as Mansfield Town and Peterborough United lock horns in a rearranged League One encounter, with two well-known managers leading their sides into battle. Darren Ferguson brings the Posh to face Nigel Clough’s Stags in what promises to be an intriguing, if largely pressure-free, contest.

This fixture was pushed back due to Peterborough’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final earlier this month — an event that ended rather nicely for Ferguson’s men at Wembley. Since then, both clubs have made sure of their League One status for another year, with a game to spare, sparing fans the traditional end-of-season nail-biting.

For Mansfield, Bristol Rovers’ weekend defeat did the job in confirming their survival, just in time it seems, given their own torrid showing against champions Birmingham City. A 4-0 drubbing at St Andrew’s ensured celebrations in Nottinghamshire were somewhat muted.

Mansfield Struggling to Finish with a Flourish

Clough’s men may be safe, but recent results have left plenty to be desired. A heavy loss to Reading on their last home outing and another thumping at Birmingham have seen the Stags ship nine goals in two games. In fact, they have mustered just a single point from their last six matches, with Field Mill far from a fortress lately — nine defeats in their past 11 home fixtures paints a gloomy picture.

Mansfield’s tally of 48 points will be enough to keep them up, but their season is ending with more of a whimper than a roar. Two final home games, starting with Peterborough before Exeter come calling at the weekend, offer a last chance to sign off on a higher note.

Posh Looking to End Hoodoo at Field Mill

Peterborough, meanwhile, head into Wednesday’s clash looking to break a rather unwelcome run against their hosts. The Posh have suffered three successive defeats to Mansfield across various competitions, including a 3-0 league loss at home earlier this season and a dramatic EFL Cup exit on penalties last year.

Morale in the visitors’ camp should still be relatively high, however. Their successful EFL Trophy defence at Wembley remains fresh in the memory, and they’ve since battled to three respectable 1-1 draws against Stockport, Barnsley, and Bolton. While mid-table mediocrity beckons — they sit 17th with little to gain or lose — there’s enough pride at stake for Ferguson’s men to want to finish strongly.

Team News: Injuries Mount for Stags, Options Return for Posh

Mansfield were boosted by the return of Calum MacDonald and Stephen Quinn from injury last weekend, although top scorer Will Evans remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Baily Cargill, Elliott Hewitt, Alfie Kilgour, and Aaron Lewis all missed the trip to Birmingham and are unlikely to return here.

They join Frazer Blake-Tracy, Ben Quinn, Rhys Oates, and Lee Gregory on an injury list that would make a hospital ward wince. Nigel Clough must piece together a makeshift side once more, with Christy Pym expected to keep goal behind a defence comprising Deji Oshilaja, Lewis Vickers, and Aden Flint. A midfield five of Davis Keillor-Dunn, MacDonald, George Maris, Keanu Baccus, and Jordan Bowery should support a front pairing of Lucas Akins and Maris.

For Peterborough, Tayo Edun is available again after a four-game suspension, adding a welcome option to Ferguson’s squad. There are fitness concerns over Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, and Archie Collins, who will all face late assessments. Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic remains sidelined, along with attacker Cian Hayes, while Mahamadou Susoho and Rio Adebisi will also be missing.

Youngster Malik Mothersille, who had a rollercoaster afternoon against Bolton — scoring from the spot before missing a second penalty — should feature again in a line-up expected to include Fynn Talley Blackmore in goal, with a back four of Charlie Johnston, Ronnie Hughes, James Nevett, and Zak Mills. Hector Kyprianou and Ryan De Havilland should anchor midfield, with Ephron Mason-Clark, Mothersille and Kwame Poku providing support to frontman Ricky-Jade Jones.

Prediction: Mansfield Town 1-3 Peterborough United

Despite Mansfield’s pride on the line and Peterborough’s season essentially winding down, the visitors should have too much firepower for their beleaguered hosts. Ferguson’s men have scored as many goals as promotion-chasing Wrexham this season — a feat that almost defies logic given the gap in points — and against a leaky Stags backline, they will fancy their chances to rack up another victory.

Expect Peterborough to run out comfortable winners, with Mansfield left hoping for a more fitting finale when Exeter come to town at the weekend.