Manchester United v Lyon Europa League Odds & Preview

Europa League | Quarter-Finals – Second Leg

Date: Thursday 17 April 2025

Kick-off: 8pm UK time

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

All square after the first leg, both clubs battle for a semi-final place in a season-defining encounter

After playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw in France last week, Manchester United and Lyon resume their Europa League quarter-final battle on Thursday evening at Old Trafford. With the tie finely poised, a place in the semi-finals awaits the victors — where they will face either Athletic Bilbao or Rangers.

First Leg Drama Sets the Stage

In a match filled with incident and emotion, it was Lyon who struck first in the first leg through Hugo Ekitike, capitalising on an early lapse in the United defence. The Premier League side responded before the break via Pedro Porro, but it was the late drama that stole the headlines.

After Joshua Zirkzee appeared to win the match for the visitors in the 88th minute, a blunder from Andre Onana gifted Rayan Cherki an equaliser deep into stoppage time, leaving the tie level but raising fresh questions over the United goalkeeper’s form.

United’s Premier League Woes Deepen

Things went from bad to worse for United at the weekend as they fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Newcastle United in the Premier League — their 14th league loss of the campaign. It confirmed that the club will finish with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Now sitting in 14th place with only 38 points from 32 matches, United face the very real possibility of finishing as low as 17th. With a 10-point gap to the top eight, European qualification through the league is no longer feasible.

That makes success in the Europa League absolutely crucial — the tournament offers their only realistic route back to the Champions League.

Mixed European Record Against French Opposition

United’s recent record against French sides at home has been disappointing, having lost their last two such fixtures — Paris Saint-Germain being the victors in both 2019 and 2020. However, they remain unbeaten against Lyon across five meetings, with two wins and three draws.

The Red Devils are also the only side in this season’s Europa League yet to suffer defeat, with six wins and five draws to their name.

Lyon Keep Trophy Hopes Alive

Lyon remain in the hunt for what would be their first major European trophy, and their comeback in the first leg has kept that dream alive. They followed it up with a confident 3-1 win at Auxerre in Ligue 1, with goals courtesy of Cherki, as well as Georges Mikautadze, and Alexandre Lacazette.

That victory kept them fourth in the French top flight, and they now trail Marseille — in third — by just one point as they continue to chase Champions League qualification on two fronts.

Impressive Form and Strong Away Record

Since the start of March, Paulo Fonseca’s men have enjoyed a fine run, winning seven of their last nine games in all competitions and scoring 24 goals in that period.

They travel to Manchester on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run in Europa League away fixtures (nine wins, three draws), a streak dating back to 2017. They’ve also fared well on English soil, losing just once in their last nine away European games against English clubs — that defeat coming against West Ham in 2022.

However, Lyon have a poor record against United, failing to win in five attempts, and they have never progressed in a European tie after drawing the first leg at home in nine previous attempts.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Lyon (After Extra Time) – United win 5-4 on aggregate

With little left to salvage domestically, Manchester United are likely to throw everything at this clash under the Old Trafford lights. The importance of the tie could spark a reaction from a side that’s otherwise struggled for consistency.

Lyon will fancy their chances given United’s defensive frailties and lack of confidence, but the hosts have found ways to get results in this competition. This could be another close encounter, and it may take extra time for the Red Devils to book their place in the last four.

