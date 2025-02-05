Manchester United lock horns with Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday evening, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee for yourself the best Manchester United versus Leicester City odds and FA Cup free bet offers.

Manchester United v Leicester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 7th February 2025

Manchester United will be looking to put their Premier League concerns to one side on Friday evening as they prepare for the visit of Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Hugely disappointing season

Manchester United’s hugely disappointing season continued on Sunday when Ruben Amorim’s men came off second best in a 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace. Indeed, Amorim has experienced five defeats in seven games at Old Trafford, more than predecessor Jose Mourinho managed during his two-and-a-half years with the Red Devils. United now sit in 13th position in the league standings with fourteen points separating them from the top four and just twelve separating them from the bottom three.

Expected to struggle

Leicester City have also endured a disappointing campaign although in fairness they were always expected to struggle following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season. Thus far the Foxes have managed just four wins from their 24 league outings and they currently sit third from bottom in the Premier League table, just two points separating them from safety. They made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup on account of a 6-2 demolition of Championship side QPR although Manchester United till provide the East Midlands side with much tougher opposition.

Team News

Patrick Dorgu : The recent signing from Lecce could make his debut for the Red Devils here. The versatile defender is capable of playing in multiple positions, including left wing-back.

: The recent signing from Lecce could make his debut for the Red Devils here. The versatile defender is capable of playing in multiple positions, including left wing-back. Lisandro Martinez : The Argentine center-back was stretchered off with a knee injury during the recent 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. His availability remains uncertain.

: The Argentine center-back was stretchered off with a knee injury during the recent 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. His availability remains uncertain. Victor Lindelof : Having recovered from injury, Lindelof is available for selection and might fill in for Martinez if required.

: Having recovered from injury, Lindelof is available for selection and might fill in for Martinez if required. Luke Shaw : The left-back has returned to training recently, thus indicating a potential return to the squad.

: The left-back has returned to training recently, thus indicating a potential return to the squad. Departures: Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford have gone on loan to PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa, respectively, until the end of the season.

Key Players to Watch:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) : The Portuguese midfielder remains pivotal in orchestrating United’s attacks and will be crucial in breaking down Leicester’s defence.

: The Portuguese midfielder remains pivotal in orchestrating United’s attacks and will be crucial in breaking down Leicester’s defence. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): The veteran striker’s pace and finishing ability can trouble any defence, especially if United’s backline is unsettled due to injuries.

Prediction:

Given the uncertainties surrounding team selections and potential injuries, this fixture promises to be hugely competitive. With home advantage Manchester United might have a slight edge, however Leicester City’s cup pedigree cannot be underestimated. We envisage a closely-fought affair here with Manchester United edging their way to a narrow victory.

