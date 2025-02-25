Manchester United entertain Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Manchester United versus Ipswich Town odds, as well as the latest Premier League free bet offers.

Manchester United v Ipswich Town Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Ipswich Town were thumped again at the weekend and they are a step closer to making a swift return back to the Championship, however will the Tractor Boys manage anything against a less-than-impressive Manchester United on Wednesday evening?

Under-par performance

In their last outing, Manchester United were fortunate to fight their way back from two goals behind to share the spoils with Everton at Goodison Park. Ruben Amorim’s troops put in yet another under-par performance and they were fully deserving of being two goals in arrears by the break, however Bruno Fernandes sent the Red Devils back into the match from a free kick and Manuel Ugarte ensured that United would travel home with something for their troubles when he levelled the scoreline soon after. Despite this fightback, the Old Trafford outfit sit one position and one point behind the Toffees in the Premier League standings and remain closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League berths.

Top-flight survival

Ipswich Town last tasted success at Old Trafford in 1984 when they won 2-1 after being behind at the break, this being the last time that Manchester United lost in the league on home soil after being in the lead at half time. Kieran McKenna’s troops desperately need a repeat of this result in order to boost their chances of top-flight survival, the Tractor Boys currently sitting third from bottom in the Premier League table with five points separating them from 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Manchester United have dominated this fixture, winning 29 of the 57 encounters, while Ipswich Town have secured 19 victories, and 9 matches have ended in draws. The last league meeting at Portman Road in April 2002 saw United win 1-0. ​

Betting Odds :

Match Result: Manchester United to win: 8/15 ​ Draw: 7/2 ​ Ipswich Town to win: 11/2 ​

Correct Score: Manchester United 2-0: 15/2 ​ Manchester United 2-1: 8/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 8/1 ​ Ipswich Town 1-0: 20/1 ​ Ipswich Town 2-1: 20/1 ​

Win to Nil: Manchester United: 7/4 ​ Ipswich Town: 9/1 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 10/11 ​ No: 10/11 ​

Handicap Betting: Manchester United -1: 7/5 ​ Ipswich Town +1: 6/4 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Manchester United/Manchester United: 6/4 ​ Draw/Manchester United: 10/3 ​ Ipswich Town/Ipswich Town: 10/1 ​ Draw/Ipswich Town: 12/1



First Goalscorer Odds :

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United): 5/1 ​

​ Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United): 5/1 ​

​ Chidozie Obi-Martin (Manchester United): 11/2 ​

​ Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United): 11/2 ​

​ Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 11/2 ​

​ Jayce Fitzgerald (Ipswich Town): 9/1 ​

​ Liam Delap (Ipswich Town): 9/1 ​

​ Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town): 10/1 ​

​ Julio Enciso (Manchester United): 12/1 ​

​ George Hirst (Ipswich Town): 12/1 ​

Anytime Goalscorer Odds :

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United): 7/4 ​

​ Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United): 7/4 ​

​ Chidozie Obi-Martin (Manchester United): 2/1 ​

​ Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United): 2/1 ​

​ Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 2/1 ​

​ Jayce Fitzgerald (Ipswich Town): 3/1 ​

​ Liam Delap (Ipswich Town): 3/1 ​

​ Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town): 10/3 ​

​ Julio Enciso (Manchester United): 4/1 ​

​ George Hirst (Ipswich Town): 4/1

Flattered to deceive

It’s not unfair to say that Manchester United flattered to deceive at the weekend, while their form at Old Trafford has been nothing short of woeful. Nevertheless, defeat to relegation-bound Ipswich Town would be a shock of seismic proportions and we envisage Amorim’s men having just about enough to send them over the line here.

Back Manchester United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 21/10 with BetVictor Bookmakers