Manchester United v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Manchester United Free Bets

Manchester United will look to make it five Premier League wins on the bounce when they entertain Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish bookmakers where you can benefit from a great range of Manchester United free bets ahead of their weekend outing.

Manchester United v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 24th February 2024

Top-four hopefuls Manchester United will be aiming to secure a fifth successive top-flight victory when they entertain Fulham at Old Trafford this weekend.

Considerable distance

Manchester United are a considerable distance behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal in the battle for the Premier League title, however the Red Devils remain very much in the hunt for a top-four position and they will look to boost their position by taking a maximum points haul when Fulham come to town on Saturday afternoon. Wins over Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa were followed up by a 2-1 victory over struggling Luton Town on Sunday and Erik ten Hag’s men now sit in sixth position in the league table after 25 rounds of fixtures. The Manchester derby is rapidly approaching but the Red Devils must focus squarely on this weekend’s visit of the Cottagers and confidence will be high given that they won all-but-three of their last sixteen meetings with the West London side and suffered no defeats during this time.

Costly inconsistency

Having collected four points from their opening two matches of February, courtesy of a 2-2 draw at Burnley and a 3-1 win at home to AFC Bournemouth, Fulham went down 2-1 to Aston Villa in their last outing and this inconsistency has cost the Cottagers dearly. Marco Silva’s side sit in 12th position in the Premier League table with nine points separating them from the drop zone and eight separating them from Newcastle United in eighth position. Silva’s side have the second worst away record in the top-flight this term with only bottom side Sheffield United having collected fewer points than Fulham on their travels, their last eleven away games returning seven defeats and four draws.

Into their groove

Manchester United may be showing a few weaknesses at the back and this may prove to be the case here, however in the final third they have got very much into their groove and will be in confident fettle ahead of this contest against a Cottagers side whose dismal winless away run must be a cause for concern for those associated with the club. It’s hard to go against Manchester United here and we’ll be siding with the home side to outgun the visitors in front of an upbeat Old Trafford support.

Back Manchester United to win and both sides to score at best odds of 19/10