Manchester United v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Manchester United Free Bets

Manchester United entertain Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not add to the excitement of this match by taking full advantage of some truly amazing Manchester United free bets and other excellent Premier League promotions which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Manchester United v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th March 2024

Having lost each of their last two Premier League outings, Manchester United will be eager to get their top-four challenge back on track when they welcome Everton to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon.

Hanging by a thread

Manchester United won four on the bounce in February and were showing signs of clear progress, however they have since been sent crashing back to earth after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats to Fulham (1-2) and Manchester City (3-1) in their last two league outings. The Red Devils were handed something of a reality check in their meeting with their sky blue arch-rivals last time out as Erik ten Hag’s men were dominated throughout and subjected to their eleventh league defeat of the season. United’s hopes of finishing in the top four are now hanging by a thread with eleven points separating them from fourth-placed Aston Villa and six points separating them from fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Big challenge

Everton had their points deduction reduced on appeal and many assumed that this would provide the Toffees with a boost ahead of their meeting with West Ham United last weekend. Nevertheless, Sean Dyche’s men went down 3-1 to the Hammers at Goodison Park and sit just five points clear of the relegation zone. The Merseyside outfit have won none of their last ten in the Premier League, while they have not triumphed in any of their last five on home soil with just two goals scored during that time. Success on Saturday afternoon will be a big challenge for Everton and the onus will be very much on the home side to take the game to the visitors in front of a fired-up Red Devils support. All things considered, we believe that United will find a way through the leaky Toffees rearguard and outgun their opponents on their way to a slender win.

Back Manchester United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2