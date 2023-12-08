Manchester United v Bournemouth Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 9th December 2023

AFC Bournemouth will be desperate to exact their revenge on Manchester United on Saturday afternoon following home and away defeats to Erik ten Hag’s men by an aggregate 4-0 scoreline last season.

Manchester United have been extremely hit-and-miss so far this season but following disappointing results against Galatasaray in the Champions League and Newcastle United in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag managed to calm talks of a crisis at the club by steering his side to a 2-1 win over Chelsea last time out. The Red Devils will be further motivated on Saturday afternoon by the prospect of drawing level on points with arch-rivals Manchester City who aren’t in action until Sunday and the fact that Ten Hag’s men haven’t lost to the Cherries in their last ten meetings at this venue will further heighten confidence in the home side ahead of this clash.

Following their 6-1 demolition by Manchester City, AFC Bournemouth have managed to bounce back by dropping just two points from their last four matches with impressive wins over Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Newcastle United. Nevertheless, the south-coast side have collected a mere four points from their last eleven meetings with Manchester United while conceding 25 goals along the way. This season so far, Bournemouth have claimed some impressive scalps against sides who featured in the top four last term, most notably a 1-0 win at home to Liverpool and a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United, therefore the Red Devils won’t be taking this meeting lightly.

There may be talk of pressure mounting on United boss Erik ten Hag but the fact is that the Old Trafford outfit have won all-but-two of their last eight Premier League outings and they sit just three points short of Manchester City as things stand. They have enjoyed a healthy head-to-head record with Bournemouth over recent years and while the visitors are enjoying some solid form right now, we envisage the hosts outgunning them in what should prove to be a closely-fought encounter.

