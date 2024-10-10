Manchester United backed to finish 8th in Premier League

Erik ten Hag will likely remain as Manchester United manager for the immediate future but the Dutchman will know that failure to turn things around could spell the end for his time at Old Trafford, therefore why not check out the latest Manchester United odds and offers which you can find by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Manchester United managed to stem the flow slightly by holding Aston Villa to a goal-less draw in the West Midlands last time out, however question marks surround the future of under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

As the second international break of the season gets underway, Manchester United sit in 14th position in the Premier League table with a mere two wins from their seven league outings. This has been the Red Devils’ worst start of the Premier League era with a mere eight points collected from a possible 21 and manager Erik ten Hag’s future has once again been thrown into doubt, despite the club deciding this week to give him a stay of execution.

United have stumbled and stuttered through the early stages of the campaign and as we head into the second international break of 2024/25 the side sit closer to the drop zone than the top four with no wins from their last five games across competitions.

According to the latest odds for the Premier League from the leading UK betting sites, the Red Devils are projected to finish the 2024/25 season in eighth position and they are now odds-against for a Top Six finish in the Premier League at a best price of 7/4 (lowest odds 11/8). In the Top Four market, Erik ten Hag’s side are as high as 8/1.

Following the international break, Manchester United entertain Brentford at Old Trafford on 19th October and they follow this five days later with a Europa League meeting with Fenerbahce away from home.