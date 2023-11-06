Manchester City v Young Boys Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Man City Free Bets

Manchester City will be confident of securing another three Champions League points on Tuesday evening when they entertain Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites and benefit from a wide range of Man City free bets and other exclusive offers on the latest round of Champions League fixtures.

Manchester City v Young Boys Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester City are potentially just a single point away from booking their place in the last sixteen of this season’s Champions League and they will be confident of success when they entertain Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium.

Just two weeks after reigning European champions Manchester City beat Young Boys 3-1 at Stadion Wankdorf, Pep Guardiola’s men welcome the Swiss outfit to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening. Man City sit firmly at the summit of Group G after three rounds of fixtures, three points separating them from second-placed RB Leipzig and eight from midweek opponents Young Boys. Indeed just a single point here would possibly be enough to send Guardiola’s men through to the knockout stages of the competition, depending on Leipzig’s result against bottom side Red Star Belgrade. Guardiola’s side are one of just four sides in the tournament with 100% records to their name – the others being Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona – and realistically this perfect start is unlikely to be tarnished here.

Young Boys’ only positive result thus far in the competition has been a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Red Star Belgrade and even this was seen as a disappointing outcome for the Swiss side given that their opponents found the back of the net in the 88th minute to deny them a win. Either side of this draw came 3-1 beatings by Manchester City and RB Leipzig and Young Boys’ chances of making it through to the last sixteen will likely be extinguished should they fail to take something from their trip to the Etihad.

Haaland will likely play no part here following the news that the Norwegian has a rare physical affliction, however City coped absolutely fine without their star marksman when demolishing AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the weekend and they will similarly have few problems in disposing of Young Boys tonight.

Back Man City to win 3-0 at best odds of 5/1