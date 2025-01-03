Man City entertain West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookies, whereupon you can get the very best Manchester City versus West Ham United odds and free bet offers.

Manchester City v West Ham United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 4th December 2025

Manchester City ended 2024 with a much-needed win against Leicester City and they will aim to start the new year in similar fashion when they entertain West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Devoid of Christmas cheer

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City ended what has been a very topsy-turvy year by brushing aside Leicester City 2-0 and confidence will be high ahead of the visit of a West Ham United outfit which were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool in their last outing. The blue half of Manchester has been devoid of much Christmas cheer but manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his 500th match in charge of the Citizens with a much-needed victory. A maiden league goal for Savinho and a header from Erling Haaland proved to be Leicester’s undoing and City’s first away win in over two months. Guardiola’s men have more work to do in order to climb back into the Champions League berths although only four points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea as things stand.

Demolished

West Ham United have failed to get the better of Man City in 18 attempts in the Premier League and they head into this clash having been utterly demolished at home to Liverpool in their most recent outing. The Hammers conceded more (79 goals) than any other top-flight team in 2024 and the East London outfit have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 24 league meetings with City. Jarrod Bowen received a foot fracture in the clash with Liverpool and his continued absence will deprive the Hammers of their main attacking threat on the road, the former Hull City player having registered an impressive sixteen goals and assists whilst on league duty away from home since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Defensive collapse

Indeed, given the Hammers’ defensive collapse against the Reds last time out, we envisage Julen Lopetegui’s outfit being thrashed in convincing fashion by a revitalised Manchester City who we believe will triumph in back-to-back matches for the very first time since October.

