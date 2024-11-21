Manchester City entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the very best Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur odds and Premier League free bet bonuses.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend after suffering surprise defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town respectively in their last outings before the international break.

No more slip-ups

Manchester City came off second best to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing, this extending their losing run to four games. On the back of this poor run, Pep Guardiola’s side are now five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the race for the title and while it would be stupid to write off the defending champions just yet, City can ill afford any more slip-ups if their ambitions are to include a fifth successive Premier League title.

Spring in their step

City fans will have gone into the international break feeling somewhat dejected, however they will almost certainly have more of a spring in their step following the news that Guardiola has put pen to paper in an extended contract which will see him remain at the Etihad Stadium for a further twelve months.

Dead and buried

Twelve months ago, Tottenham Hotspur were sitting in second position in the Premier League table in Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign, one point separating them from leaders Manchester City. One year on and the North London outfit are sitting twelve points and nine positions adrift of league leaders Liverpool and their title hopes are realistically dead and buried. Only three points separate Spurs from third-placed Chelsea and as such there’s no need to panic, however inconsistency has been prevalent at Spurs this season and they desperately need to steady their ship.

Bogey team

With just four wins from their last eighteen league games away from home, Spurs’ away form leaves a lot to be desired and while they have been a bit of a bogey team for Guardiola, we’ll be siding with the home side to end their winless run by taking all three points in what should prove to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

