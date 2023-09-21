Manchester City v Nottingham Forest Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester City will be confident of continued their perfect start to the season when they entertain Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim some exclusive Manchester City free bets and other Premier League promotions ahead of this clash.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are sitting comfortably at the summit of the table following a perfect start to the season and they will be confident of continuing the momentum when they entertain eighth-placed Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Having claimed a maximum points haul from their opening five Premier League outings and beating Red Star Belgrade in their opening Champions League game in midweek, Manchester City fans will understandably be in buoyant mood ahead of their side’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend. City’s form on home soil has been a massive factor behind the club’s success with wins in each of their last twelve home Premier League matches and a 27-match unbeaten run in the Champions league at the Etihad Stadium. Clearly the home side will fancy their chances of continuing their perfect start to the season by taking a maximum points haul from their meeting with Nottingham Forest, against whom they won 6-0 in August 2022.

Considering that Nottingham Forest have already been up against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal on the road this season, boss Steve Cooper can be justifiably pleased to have seen his side manage seven points from their opening five matches, however a 1-0 win at Chelsea in their last away game was one of just two wins on the road in fourteen trips since the start of 2023. This should breed some confidence in the Tricky Trees ahead of this clash but while they have already caused issues for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United whilst on their travels, City’s abundance of attacking quality should have no problems finding a way past the visitors’ backline this weekend.

