Manchester City entertain Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to take advantage of the very best Manchester City versus Newcastle United odds and Premier League free bets, which you can claim today when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Manchester City v Newcastle United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Manchester City have experienced some huge disappointments in recent months and on the back of their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, they will look to return to winning ways when they entertain Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Faltered

Manchester City have faltered in their pursuit of silverware this season, Pep Guardiola’s men being dumped out of the EFL in October, losing four of their last six Champions League outings and only just making it past League One side Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend. City currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table, the defending English champions having won exactly half of their 24 league games this term and a full 16 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Newcastle United will present Guardiola’s troops with a stern test on Saturday afternoon and going on recent showings, this is a test which we envisage them failing.

Closely fought

Newcastle United sit level on points with Manchester City, the two sides each winning 12, drawing 5 and losing 7 games whilst on Premier League duty, while they each possess a goal difference of 13 in their favour. This suggests that a closely-fought encounter may be on the cards when they lock horns at the Etihad Stadium this weekend although of the two sides, it’s easier to side with the visitors here.

All over the place

City have been all over the place over the past few months and it’s hard to know what to expect from them here, although in fairness they have been strong on home soil with wins in each of their four home games across competitions, prior to their defeat to Real Madrid earlier this week. In contrast, the Magpies have triumphed in all-but-two of their last 14 games across competitions and it’s fair to say that they are more than capable of getting the upper hand against an inconsistent City outfit this weekend.

Team News:

Manchester City: Midfielder Rodri is sidelined with a knee ligament injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Kevin De Bruyne continues his recovery from a groin problem and remains doubtful. Defender Nathan Ake is also out due to a muscle injury.

Newcastle United: Striker Callum Wilson (back), defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both knee), and midfielder Lewis Miley (ankle) are unavailable. Alexander Isak is a doubt with a toe injury and has not trained this week. Matt Targett will miss the game due to a flare-up of eczema.

Key Players to Watch:

Manchester City: Erling Haaland remains a significant threat, having scored the first goal against Real Madrid and adding a second from the spot. Jack Grealish has also been influential, though he suffered an injury in the same match.

Newcastle United: Alexander Isak has been in fine form, becoming the first Newcastle player to score in five consecutive Premier League away games. Anthony Gordon has also been impactful, contributing goals and assists in recent matches.

Frailties

All things considered, we envisage Newcastle United having the better time of things here. The Magpies have shown frailties in defence at times this season with goals conceded in five of their last seven across competitions, therefore the home side should find a way through at some point, but we’ll be siding firmly with Eddie Howe’s men to get the job done here.

Back Newcastle United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2