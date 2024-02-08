Manchester City v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Manchester City Free Bet

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City entertain Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to take advantage of all the excellent Manchester City free bets and other Premier League promotions which are available to all new customers who register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites using the unique links provided.

Manchester City v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City can briefly go to the summit of the table should they get the better of relegation threatened Everton at the Etihad Stadium at lunchtime on Saturday.

Manchester City lost both their home and away meetings with Brentford in 2022/23 and there seemed every possibility that another defeat could be coming the way of Pep Guardiola’s men when they found themselves a goal behind after 21 minutes at the GTech Community Stadium last weekend, however a Phil Foden hat-trick secured the three points for the Citizens and ensured that they remain hot on the heels of leaders Liverpool whose defeat to Arsenal completely opened up the title race. Just two points separate Man City and Liverpool – who have played one game more – and victory over struggling Everton at lunchtime on Saturday would briefly guarantee Guardiola’s men pole position prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Burnley at 3pm.

Everton found their feet in early December with four back-to-back league wins and no goals conceded during that time, however since then they have lost three and drawn three of their subsequent six league outings and sit in the relegation zone. The Toffees head into this weekend’s meeting having failed to beat Man City either at home or away since January 2017 and while neither Dyche nor Guardiola will have any problems motivating their respective teams ahead of this match, Man City have more than enough firepower to outscore the visitors here.

Back Man City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4