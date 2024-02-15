Manchester City v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 17th February 2024

Just three months on from the eight-goal thriller in which these two sides shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City and Chelsea once again do battle in what has the makings of being another thrilling and evenly-fought encounter.

Thick and fast

Manchester City’s games are coming in thick and fast as they pursue another treble, however Pep Guardiola’s side are having few problems establishing an impressive winning run in what is an important stage of the campaign. City have triumphed in all of their last eleven games across competitions and having brushed aside FC Copenhagen in their opening Champions League knockout match on Tuesday evening, their will once again turn their attention to the Premier League and their continued pursuit of table topping Liverpool.

Defensive slip-ups

City have been struggling to keep things closed at the back however, the side conceding in all-but-two of their last thirteen Premier League outings. They can hardly afford to have any defensive slip-ups on Saturday evening against a Chelsea outfit which put four past them in their last meeting and which have added eight more to their season tally in their last three competitive outings.

Frustrating inconsistency

Chelsea’s continued mid-table position is a direct result of their frustrating inconsistency, however after two disappointing four-goal defeats to Wolves and Liverpool, the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino has been eased somewhat thanks to back-to-back 3-1 wins over Aston Villa (FA Cup) and Crystal Palace (Premier League). Securing a European berth isn’t beyond the realms of possibility for the West London side but Pochettino’s men must find some consistency in order to haul themselves up the league table.

Entertaining encounter

Any neutrals here should be treated to an enthralling and thoroughly entertaining encounter. Indeed, while it’s unlikely that we will be witness to another eight-goal thriller on Saturday evening, we do envisage a few goals here. Chelsea will likely add to the scoreline in this one, however Manchester City have made the Etihad Stadium into a fortress this season and it’s difficult to back against a side which possesses such a plethora of in-form forwards.

